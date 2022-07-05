ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko New Market, MN

Family identifies 15-year-old bicyclist killed by suspected drunk driver

By Christine Schuster
 4 days ago
Braxton Sorenson, 15, died Friday, July 1 after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while riding his bicycle in southern Scott County. Courtesy of GoFundMe.

A boy killed Friday after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while riding his bike near Elko New Market has been identified as 15-year-old Braxton Sorenson.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. near Zachary Ave. and 260th St. E. in Cedar Lake Township, west of Elko New Market.

A 72-year-old Lakeville man, who allegedly smelled of alcohol and admitted to striking Braxton, was arrested at the scene, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

A GoFundMe page has been created to support Braxton's family.

"We are so thankful for all the love and support we have received from our church family, friends, civil air patrol and family that have been by our side to process everything that has happened," the fundraiser reads. "Through this we have heard so many memories of Braxton and how much he shared Christ with others and loved to fly."

Braxton served as a cadet in the Civil Air Patrol; an auxiliary, non-profit organization of the U.S. Air Force. He leaves behind three younger siblings — ages eight, three and one.

On Sunday, the service at Prior Lake Baptist Church was dedicated to Braxton.

The crash remains under investigation.

Nura Caicedo
3d ago

I am so sorry for your loss..😥 nobody has to go through this it's not right people need to stop drinking and driving and they also need to quit driving under the influence as well....😥

