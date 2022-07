The Jewish Federation of San Antonio suspended gatherings on Saturday after being warned of “potential threat” by the FBI.The federation posted an update at 3.30pm on Saturday to say they had been told there was no “known imminent threat” and that services could safely resume. The initial threat, posted just before midday, said that security staff at synagogues and community centres had been placed on the “highest alert”.“In an abundance of caution, we are taking all appropriate steps to ensure the safety of the community,” the organisation said in a Facebook post. “After communicating with all local synagogues and organisations,...

