ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Redwood Trust Increases Lending Capabilities with Completed Riverbend Acquisition

By Michael Bates
mortgageorb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRedwood Trust Inc. has completed the previously announced acquisition of Riverbend Funding LLC and its subsidiaries (Riverbend), a private mortgage lender to residential transitional and commercial real estate investors, in an all-cash transaction. The addition of Riverbend complements Redwood’s existing business purpose mortgage banking platform, CoreVest American Finance Lender...

mortgageorb.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

YuLife Raises $120M Series C Round, Led By Dai-ichi Life, to Accelerate Global Expansion

Tech-driven insurance company YuLife will use its new capital to fundamentally change how people and businesses around the world derive value from financial products. LONDON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YuLife, the tech-driven insurance company on a mission to inspire people to live their best lives, today announced that it has raised $120M (~£95M) in a Series C led by Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. (TSE: 8750) ("Dai-ichi Life"), a new strategic investor in the company. The funding round, which was supported by YuLife's existing investors, takes YuLife's total funding to $206M since the company was founded in 2016, having raised capital from top tier investors including Creandum, LocalGlobe, Target Global, Latitude, Anthemis, OurCrowd, Notion, MMC and Eurazeo. YuLife will use the capital to broaden its reach into new global markets and scale its product range, delivering financial products that improve lives and reward wellbeing. This furthers the company's ambition of transforming financial services into a force for good.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

$10 Million Bet On This Stock? 3 Penny Stocks Insiders are Buying

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday after the Nasdaq recorded sharp gains on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Redwood Trust Inc#Riverbend Funding Llc#Corevest American Finance
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Safety-Seeking Investors Drive Stocks Higher

Defensive stocks and the Nasdaq were in rare alignment, leading the way Thursday as much of Wall Street watched Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell continue his economic tightrope walk. A day after telling the Senate Banking Committee that a recession is "certainly a possibility," Powell told the House Financial Services...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why This Monthly Dividend Stock's Slight Rise in 2022 Stands Out

Agree Realty has been one of the few bright spots this year. The REIT has delivered a strong performance, driven by record acquisition volumes. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Down 81% to 90% to Buy Hand Over Fist

Redfin is taking a growing share of U.S. residential real estate sales. Unity Software's opportunity in the gaming market is worth $336 billion right now. Shopify continues to grow its presence in the direct-to-consumer e-commerce industry, both organically and through acquisitions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Fortune

Private equity will still outperform public markets in the next recession

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In recent months, we have seen a reset in U.S. public markets on the back of inflationary pressures, rising rates, and geopolitical uncertainties. There is discussion of a looming recession, and markets seem to still be searching for the bottom.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

My Top Tech IPO to Buy in July

Coupang is the leading e-commerce company in South Korea. The company is expanding beyond e-commerce into food delivery and financial products. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

YuLife picks up $120M at an $800M valuation for gamified, wellness-focused life insurance

Its idea took off — it is now used by more than 500 businesses, including Co-op, Del Monte, Jaguar Land Rover, Santander and CapitalOne, which in turn provide plans to their employees, one of three of whom engage on the app daily. On the heels of that, now the company is announcing that it has raised $120 million to expand the concept. Today, YuLife covers group life insurance, critical illness protection and income protection, but it is now rapidly expanding to new categories like dental and health, as well as financial services (pensions being one example of a category that has a strong affinity with life insurance), as well as to new markets like the U.S.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Ascend Wellness Shares Purchased By Every Independent Director On The Board Of Directors

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. AAWH AAWH, a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, revealed that directors, Emily Paxhia, Scott Swid and Joseph Hinrichs, each made individual purchases of class A common shares in the open market totaling 60,352 shares between July 5th and July 6th. This follows an announcement that Abner Kurtin, chief executive officer, chairman, and founder, and Frank Perullo, president and co-founder, made purchases of AWH shares earlier this week.
MARKETS
Business Insider

Wealthfront review: Automated portfolios with ETFs, crypto trusts, and more

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 12, 2022 - (NASDAQ: AXSM)

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.. Shareholders who purchased shares of AXSM during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Berkshire Hathaway Owns 18.7% of Occidental After New 12 Million Share Purchase

(Reuters) -Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Thursday it bought another 12 million shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp this week, giving it an 18.7% stake in the oil company. The purchases were made on Tuesday and Wednesday and cost about $698 million, Berkshire said in a U.S. Securities and...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Earnings on July 15, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2022-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), as previously announced, will report its second quarter 2022 earnings results on Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern time. The results will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/. In addition to being available on the company’s Investor Relations website, the earnings results also will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at https://www.sec.gov. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220708005046/en/ Wells Fargo branch. (Photo: Wells Fargo)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cheddar News

Global IPO Market Sees Major Slowdown in 2022

It's been a dismal year for stock markets, and the number of companies filing for IPOs has dropped significantly. Following record years for public offerings in 2020 and 2021, many companies have opted to stay private amid widespread geopolitical instability and macroeconomic uncertainty. NYSE Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer John Tuttle joined Cheddar News to discuss how companies are thinking about IPOs in this environment.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy