Madison, WI

Badgers legend Jonathan Taylor has high praise, advice for Braelon Allen

By Site staff
x1071.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen set a high bar in his freshman season. On more than one occasion, he earned a weekly honor and took home the Las Vegas Bowl MVP award. He also set Wisconsin’s longest streak by a freshman with seven straight 100-yard...

nbc15.com

Cruz Lucius signs with the Badgers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW announced that forward Cruz Lucius signed a Big Ten Tender and will join the Wisconsin men’s hockey program this fall. “We are excited to add Cruz to our lineup,” Wisconsin Men’s Hockey Coach Tony Granato said. “He’s an extremely skilled and smart playmaker who can score. He will be a fun player to work with because he has a huge desire to get better and be pushed.”
No Injuries In Motocycle Accident in Lafayette County

A man from Illinois escaped injury after crashing his motorcycle in Lafayette County Monday. A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to County Highway W in Gratiot Township for a one vehicle accident just before 6am. 24 year old Gage Gilbert of Davis, Illinois was traveling on County Highway W when he lost control of his motorcycle. Gilbert’s motorcycle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Fire at Madison warehouse causes $250K in damage

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison warehouse caught fire Sunday night, causing significant damage. Crews were sent to the 600 block of East Badger Road just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a fire at a construction business warehouse. Smoke and flames could be seen from the Beltline. Madison Fire...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Beloit police arrest two men after large fight following MMA event

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police arrested two men Saturday after the fighting at a mixed martial arts event spilled out of the ring. Officials said a large non-sanctioned fight broke out after the event at the Eclipse Center ended. Because of the size of the fight, officers from multiple agencies around Beloit were called in to respond.
BELOIT, WI
x1071.com

Fire damages home near Columbus; cause unknown

COLUMBUS, Wis. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a home near Columbus Tuesday morning. In a news release, the Columbus Fire Department said its firefighters were called to the home in the W1500 block of Duborg Road shortly after 10:20 a.m. for a report of flames coming from an upstairs bedroom. The first firefighters who got to the scene sprayed water from outside the home until more crews arrived and could go inside.
COLUMBUS, WI
x1071.com

Roadway Flooding Has Receeded

There have been reports of roadway flooding because of heavy rain the past few days. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes are back open on Highway 104 at County B in Green County following a flooding report. Authorities say water was over the roadway near Brodhead overnight, but that has since cleared up. Officials are reminding drivers, if you do encounter flooding across a roadway, do not attempt to cross it.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Murder Trail For Avoca Man Begins in Iowa County

Opening statements have begun in the murder trial of 21 year old Sean Picket of Avoca. Pickett faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide for the May 2021 death of his mother, 54 year old Susan Pickett, and one count of mistreatment of animals and cause of death for the death of Chico, the family’s dog. According to a criminal complaint, Pickett first told investigators his mother’s boyfriend tied him up and held him hostage. He then recanted the statement and said “evil voices” ordered him to commit the murders. Earlier Tuesday, 12 jurors and two alternates were selected to serve in the trial. An opening statement by District Attorney, soon-to-be Judge Matt Allen was given quickly, highlighting the prosecution’s evidence that Pickett intentionally killed his mother and dog in their Avoca home. Pickett’s attorney Jeffrey Erickson, in his opening statement, gave a different picture of what happened. Erickson said Sean Pickett acted in self defense after finding Susan Pickett stabbing the family’s dog, Chico. The trial is expected to last three days in Dodgeville.
AVOCA, WI
x1071.com

Green Lake reschedules Fourth of July fireworks for July 9

GREEN LAKE, Wis. — Who said Fourth of July celebrations had to be on the Fourth?. After rain washed out Green Lake’s Independence Day party on Monday, the city’s Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled the fun. This year’s festivities will be held on Saturday, June 9.
GREEN LAKE, WI
x1071.com

Lightning strike causes fire at Beloit home, displaces five

BELOIT, Wis. — Five people were forced to evacuate after lightning struck their home early Wednesday. Beloit Fire Department crews were called to the 400 block of Portland Avenue at around 12:20 a.m. The residents, along with their pets, had already evacuated the home before firefighters arrived. Smoke could...
BELOIT, WI
x1071.com

Dane County launches second phase of Yahara Lakes sediment removal

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County officials launched the second phase of a plan Wednesday meant to mitigate flood risk from lakes along the Yahara River. The county will remove about 12,000 dump truck loads of sediment from the lakes as part of the Yahara Chain of Lakes Sediment Removal Project. The move will improve water flow and flood storage capacity, as well as habitat for fish and wildlife.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

$60K cash bond set for driver accused in deadly hit-and-run near Oregon

OREGON, Wis. — A Dane County judge set a $60,000 cash bond Tuesday afternoon for a Brooklyn man accused of hitting and killing a runner south of Oregon last month. Timothy Pritchett, 38, faces charges of hit-and-run involving death and homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle stemming from the crash, which left 30-year-old Logan Gueths of Oregon dead.
OREGON, WI
x1071.com

Highway 213 closed in both directions south of Evansville due to crash

EVANSVILLE, Wis. — Highway 213 is closed in both directions south of Evansville due to a crash. The road is closed between County Road A and Highway 59. Crews were sent to the area near County Road M at around 11:45 p.m. Monday for a two-vehicle crash. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said that injuries were reported.
EVANSVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Platteville Woman Arrested For Drug Paraphernalia

A woman from Platteville is facing drug-related charges following an arrest on Sunday. According to the Darlington Police Department, 33 year old Holly McDermott of Platteville was arrested around 7:15pm Sunday for possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Highway 81.
PLATTEVILLE, WI

