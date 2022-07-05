Badgers legend Jonathan Taylor has high praise, advice for Braelon Allen

Opening statements have begun in the murder trial of 21 year old Sean Picket of Avoca. Pickett faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide for the May 2021 death of his mother, 54 year old Susan Pickett, and one count of mistreatment of animals and cause of death for the death of Chico, the family’s dog. According to a criminal complaint, Pickett first told investigators his mother’s boyfriend tied him up and held him hostage. He then recanted the statement and said “evil voices” ordered him to commit the murders. Earlier Tuesday, 12 jurors and two alternates were selected to serve in the trial. An opening statement by District Attorney, soon-to-be Judge Matt Allen was given quickly, highlighting the prosecution’s evidence that Pickett intentionally killed his mother and dog in their Avoca home. Pickett’s attorney Jeffrey Erickson, in his opening statement, gave a different picture of what happened. Erickson said Sean Pickett acted in self defense after finding Susan Pickett stabbing the family’s dog, Chico. The trial is expected to last three days in Dodgeville.

