A triumphant, defiant Eddie Jones revelled in silencing his critics and the taunts of Australian fans, as England levelled the Test series at the Suncorp Stadium. Under pressure after losing in Perth, England stormed into a 19-0 lead and hung on in the face of a second-half fightback by the Wallabies. They now face a decider in Sydney next Saturday, but without pack talisman Maro Itoje, who has a concussion. Flanker Sam Underhill is another doubt.

RUGBY ・ 20 MINUTES AGO