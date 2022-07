BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Michelle Duppong lived a simple, yet extraordinary life. A life that has led the Diocese of Bismarck to open an investigation into canonization. Michelle grew up on a farm near Haymarsh, N.D. She was called to work with the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS) and was placed at the University of Mary to work as a missionary.

