JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge sentenced a man suspected of breaking into a Jonesboro ATM to two years in federal prison. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation-Little Rock Office, a judge sentenced Judah Frankhagen of Houston, Texas, to two years imprisonment with three years supervised release. The judge also ordered him to pay a $100 special penalty assessment and restitution in the amount of $49,394.21.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO