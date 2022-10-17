The best phone cases in 2022: protect your smartphone from everyday life

Other phone case guides

Just purchased a new smartphone? The next step involves choosing the best phone case available on the market today to protect your expensive new tech from the inevitable scrapes and accidental drops.

If you’re the proud new owner of one of today’s best camera phones , there are plenty of options for keeping it protected, from ultra-slim phone cases that show off your phone's design features, to thicker, rugged, and super-protective shells that can survive almost any kind of accident or drop from a tall height.

Getting the best phone case for your new smartphone is a breeze when you know what to look for. If you prioritize your camera, then be sure to choose a case with raised bezels and edges around the camera unit, or consider purchasing a separate camera lens protector for maximum peace of mind.

As a bare minimum, you'll want a phone case that uses shock-absorbent materials, such as silicone or rubber, and it's also best to go for one that has corner and edge protection. Having said that, a more costly calamity for a camera phone is a cracked screen, and you may need one of the best screen protectors for 360 protection.

The best phone cases don't always need to burn a hole in your wallet, and while some cases from leading brands can be pretty expensive, you might be surprised at the excellent bargains and value for money that you can find to suit your device and your lifestyle.

If you have a relatively popular brand of smartphone, check out the specific case guides we have listed above for recommendations tailored to your exact phone make and model. Otherwise continue reading this guide to discover our top choices for the best phone cases on the market right now, from leading brands that you can trust, no matter which device you own.

The best phone cases in 2022

1. OtterBox Defender Screenless edition

The best drop protection you can get in a phone case

Color: Black, Blue, Gunmetal Gray, Purple, Teal | Compatible with: Most major Apple, Samsung and Android cell phones

4X as many drops as the military standard Antimicrobial Technology Multi-layer defense Adds a lot of weighty bulk Expensive No magnets in the case

OtterBox is a renowned phone case brand that delivers only the best quality, and most importantly protective, cases on the market. When it comes to protective cell phone cases, the Otterbox Defender is considered a gold standard. The multi-layer design gives you dust, drop and scratch protection, while a reinforced polycarbonate inner and a thick silicone outer shell absorb impact.

Port covers are also fitted on this case to block out any and all dust and dirt. The included holster clip on the resilient outer slipcover can attach to bags and rucksacks for convenience, and can also double as a kickstand for browsing movies and content. It's important to note that this case is not fitted with any built-in magnets, but OtterBox assures that it is still wireless charging compatible.

The Otterbox Defender series will add a fair bit of bulk to your phone, so this isn’t the best option if you like to keep your phone in your pocket or want to show off its form – and it isn’t waterproof, either. But when it comes to ultimate drop protection, this cell phone case is about as comprehensive as it gets.

Peak Design Everyday case for iPhone 14 Pro Max (Sage) (Image credit: Peak Design)

2. Peak Design everyday case

A phone case that combines style with a set of neat matching accessories

Color: Charcoal, Sage | Material: : Nylon canvas, 100% recycled | Compatible with: iPhone 11-14 (choose your size), Galaxy S21, 22, other Android models

Very protective features Good grip and very sturdy SlimLink: built-in locking system Not a lot of color choice Expensive for those who don't plan to purchase additional Peak Design products

You can't go wrong with Peak Design, and it's recently introduced a new shade of Sage green with the launch of its iPhone 14 range of cases! One of the best Phone cases that money can buy, Peak Design is a company that caters to photographers and adventurers in every aspect.

PD cases can connect to all of the company's accessories including everything from car and bike mounts to tripods and wireless charging stands and magnetic wallets, its Everyday range is the perfect choice for those wanting a more subtle style of case with a soft-touch feel. Everyday cases are also weatherproof, and Bluesign-approved, and the 'Loop Case' models feature a finger loop on the back for easy gripping.

Some key selling points of Peak Design cases include the rubberized full-surround shock-absorbing bumper fitted to protect your device from 6ft drops, as well as a protective lip housing the screen and camera lenses. Need we say more?

CASETiFY Impact Re/Case for the iPhone 14 (Image credit: CASETiFY / Amazon)

3.CASETiFY Impact Re/Case

The best eco-friendly Phone case made from recycled materials

Color options: Designs can have the following colors - Peri Purple, Matte Black, Kiwi, Glossy Black | Material: Recycled/upcycled materials | Compatible With: Most iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel devices

8.2ft Drop Protection EcoShock Protection Technology Military Grade Drop Tested (4x MIL-STD-810G) Stupidly expensive! MagSafe-compatible options are available for each design but costs extra

CASETiFY has a 2000+ catalog of creative designs to choose from, created by a multitude of renowned artists. The Impact case is a best-seller from the company, and can supposedly withstand drops from up to 8.2 feet, and four times the usual military standard! As part of the company’s “Re/CASETiFY” upcycling program, the recyclable case can be returned to the brand by customers after use, in exchange for store credits.

These cases are designed with a 1.6mm raised bezel for screen protection, and a 1.1mm camera ring to protect your lenses. They are also wireless and MagSafe charging compatible, and super strong! The EcoShock™ material is plant-based and able to convert the kinetic energy of an impact into heat, while twister patterns dissipate it across the surface of the case.

4. Moment Phone Case

The best phone case for mobile photographers and filmmakers

Color: Black, Walnut Wood, Tan Leather | Compatible with: Most Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy series, Pixel and OnePlus models

Perfect for using Moment's range of professional lenses and filters Slim and durable If you don't intend to use any of Moment's range of products or lenses then it's a little useless on its own Drop-in Lens Mounts are sold separately

The Moment Photo Case is designed to turn the world's top camera phones – the newest Pixels, iPhones, OnePlus and Samsung Galaxy devices – into more sophisticated snappers. Aside from protecting them from drops and scrapes with a thin, shock-absorbing rubberized body, the cases require a lens interface mount for securely attaching Moment's range of add-on smartphone lenses , depending on your device, some cases will include this and some will need to be purchased separately.

It comes with a 3,100mAh built-in battery for charging your iPhone on the go, giving you longer shooting time, and an integrated Lightening port, as well as a two-stage shutter button for taking photos: pressing down halfway focuses the lens and a full press takes the picture.

Whichever camera phone you have, though, if you're into mobile photography or filmmaking, these are some of the best phone cases you can buy. These cases are primarily available in the US, although Moment does ship worldwide when purchasing directly.

5. Spigen Neo Hybrid

Slim and grippy and lots of colors, though not the toughest

Color: Shiny Black, Gunmetal, Burgundy, Artic Silver, Pale Dogwood, Lilac Purple | Compatible with: Most major Apple, Samsung and Android phones

Slim design but protective Handles very well Could be much tougher

Spigen is one of the biggest names in phone cover protection, and it’s easy to see why, its Neo Hybrid line is one of the company’s most popular set of phone cases. With enhanced shock absorption, slim-grip design and a dual-layered structure for extra protection, the Spigen Neo Hybrid won’t add as much bulk to your camera phone as some other cases, but you’ll get plenty of protection for day-to-day use.

The Herringbone-textured rubber is smooth but grippy, so your device won't slip out of your hand while you're taking photos, and it comes in a range of different colors: gunmetal, burgundy, jet black, pale dogwood and satin silver.

Keep in mind that it isn't as tough as the most protective ranges on the market, so if you're prone to dropping your cell phone or other phone-related accidents then a cell phone case like the Otterbox Defender (number three in this list) might be a better choice. But if you're looking for a brilliant balance of style, functionality and usability, the Spigen Neo Hybrid is one of the best phone cases you can buy.

(Image credit: Woolnut)

6. Woolnut - Cognac Brown

A luxurious leather case designed for iPhones

Color: Cognac Brown, Racing Green, Black | Compatible with: iPhone only

Made from premium leather No protection for the screen

Designed with premium Scandinavian full-grain leather, this beautifully manufactured cell phone case from Woolnut is perfect for discerning iPhone users who like to live in the lap of luxury. The slim profile of the case means that you don't have to worry about adding bulk to your iPhone's build, while the inside of the case is made of a soft microfiber lining that gently cossets your device.

It's true that this cell phone case won't be quite as robust as some of the other options on this list, but its stylish design is perfect for everyday professional use, and the leather is pretty durable. It also develops a lovely patina over time.

(Image credit: Shieldon)

7. Shieldon iPhone Case

Store your cards in this handy cell phone wallet-style case

Color: Black, Brown, Dark Blue, Red, Coffee Brown, Dark Purple, Wine Red | Compatible with: iPhone only

Hands-free stand Space for three bank cards Magnetic closure Only for iPhones

If you like to conserve as much space as possible, carrying around both a heavy smartphone and a wallet can often be frustrating. If you feel this way, why not consider investing in a cell phone case that doubles up as a wallet? The Shieldon iPhone case has three slots for bank cards and an inside bill compartment to store notes and receipts. The case features an invisible kickstand that can be used for a convenient hands-free phone display.

The Shieldon phone case has a hidden magnetic closure that's designed to help keep your valuables safe, while RFID Shielding Technology has been employed to help protect your cards from unauthorized contactless scanning.

(Image credit: Joby)

8. Joby StandPoint

A protective phone case with built-in tripod legs

Color: Black | Compatible with: iPhone 12 Pro/12 Pro Max, 11/11 Pro/X/Xs, Google Pixel 4/4XL

Ideal for low-light and long exposures Useful for watching videos Limited phone models Requires a flat surface

This cell phone case has its own legs! Literally. While most cell phone photographers don’t use any support, all images benefit from a camera being completely still. In low-light, or if you want to try a night-time shot – perhaps of star fields of the Milky Way – a tripod is imperative, and this case's rubber-tipped legs will help you to take such shots.

The tripod is built-in, so you can fold the legs in and have a slim-line cell phone case, and it easily fits in your pocket. Aside from taking long-exposure shots, the StandPoint is perfect for perching your cell phone on a surface – a train or airline tray-table being the obvious candidates – for hands-free video as well as video calls and photo reviewing.

We like the case’s protective nature, and the fact that it works with wireless charging pads. The only drawbacks are that the StandPoint’s tiny tripod legs require a flat surface, and the case itself feels a little plasticky, but it's very good value.

(Image credit: Ted Baker)

9. Ted Baker anti-shock case

One of the best fashion phone cases for everyday use

Color: Jasmine print, Elderflower print | Compatible with: iPhone 12/12 Pro/12 Pro Max/12 Mini, 11/11 Pro/X/Xs/XR, SE (2020)

Slim grip design Handles well MagSafe and Qi wireless charging compatible on iPhone 12 Could be much tougher Not the most protective

This clear shell case from fashion label Ted Baker has been adorned with a stunning floral design (choose Jasmine or Elderflower) and it's slightly see-through so your iPhone shows through in a really appealing way. No matter what color your cell phone, this design is a winner.

But, it's not all about the look: An AirWall-lined TPU bumper edge adds protection while allowing access to all ports and controls. The fit is as close as you can get, and the buttons are easy to press, which isn't always the case. It's really comfortable despite being a little chunkier than some of its rivals.

(Image credit: Spidercase)

10. Spidercase Waterproof Case

Heavy duty shockproof waterproof clear cover

Color: Clear | Compatible with: Most major Apple, Samsung and Google cell phones

Waterproof Great protection and grip Adds bulk Fingerprint facility needs refinement

This waterproof case comes with a built-in screen protector and a scratch-resistant back panel, providing your cell phone with great protection. The design incorporates shock-absorbing edges and corners, so you can rest assured that you phone will be protected against everyday shocks and drops.

The Spidercase is constructed of shock-absorbing high-grade TPU and PC materials which keeps the case lightweight and sturdy. The case is fully sealed, and so you could potentially use it for taking underwater shots, but don't expect to be diving to any great depths with it. It also includes precise cutouts for your cell phone's buttons, ports and cameras, and is compatible with wireless chargers. It’s a cheaper alternative to the other rugged, waterproof cases in this list, and it works well.

