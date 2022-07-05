ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 3 shot to death at block party in Gary, Indiana

Police say gunfire during a July Fourth block party in northwestern Indiana left three people dead and seven wounded

GARY, Ind. -- Gunfire during a July Fourth block party in northwestern Indiana left three people dead and seven wounded early Tuesday, police said.

The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood of Gary, Indiana, about 12:45 a.m. and officers who responded found three people down and unresponsive, city police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The wounded were taken to hospitals, Westerfield said. Authorities have released no information on the severity of their injuries.

Westerfield said investigators are trying to determine the circumstances of the shooting, including whether more than one shooter was involved.

The Lake County coroner’s office said those killed included a 20-year-old woman from Olympia Fields, Illinois; a 26-year-old man from Lafayette, Indiana; and a 25-year-old man from Merrillville, Indiana.

NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNDU

18-year-old hurt in South Bend shooting, suspect in custody

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police say a juvenile has been detained following a shooting that hurt an 18-year-old at Beacon Heights Apartments. Officers responded to the 3400 block of Putnam Place just before 10 p.m. on Monday on reports that a male had been shot. Upon arrival,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
fox32chicago.com

Calumet City men charged with throwing fireworks at Chicago police cars

CHICAGO - Three Calumet City men were charged with throwing fireworks at Chicago police vehicles Monday in the Loop. Jiovanni Araujo, Yair Cruz-Roman and Guillermo Mota Jr., each face two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer after they allegedly tossed "pyrotechnic objects" at police vehicles around 3:55 a.m. in the 200 block of North Columbus Drive, police said.
