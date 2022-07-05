ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Dubuque to open cooling centers amid extreme heat

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmbulance crew spots fire at former funeral home, restaurant in Cedar Rapids. A passing ambulance helped spot a fire at a former funeral home...

Cedar Rapids Schools to resume summer activities next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids School District announced on Friday that their summer operations would resume on Monday. The District sent a message to parents and staff during the week that a cyber security incident occurred over the weekend that forced the district to cancel activities during the week while the incident was addressed and resolved.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
First Alert Forecast

Next week marks 10 years since two Evansdale girls were abducted. Next week marks a somber anniversary in the Cedar Valley. Culver's Greenhouse talks about watering your plants. Updated: 6 hours ago. Bob and Joan with Culver's Greenhouse talk about watering your plants. Remembering actor James Caan. Updated: 6 hours...
EVANSDALE, IA
Push for trolley loop in Cedar Rapids continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa beach closed after brain tissue eating ameba found

DUBUQUE, IA
Crumbl Cookies Is Coming To Waterloo!

Big news if you have a sweet tooth and live in the Cedar Valley!. A new sugary business is moving into Waterloo very soon. If you've been paying attention to some of the businesses coming in and out of the Cedar Valley, you might have noticed that the Pita Pit located at 1503 Flammang Drive is closed for good.
WATERLOO, IA
Rail Explorers experience coming to Iowa

Stranger saves 9-year-old from close call on Turkey River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A 9-year-old is thanking the man she says rescued her during a close call on the Turkey River. It happened on June 24th near North Fayette Valley Elementary and Middle School in Elgin. ”I was with my aunt camping with all her family friends and my...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Funeral procession set for fallen Coralville officer

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities have released details in Sgt. John Williams’s funeral procession set to take place on Monday. Officials say that officers will escort Sgt. Williams from Grace Community Church in North Liberty to Gay and Ciha Funeral Home in Iowa CIty at approximately 11:30 am on July 11th.
CORALVILLE, IA
Dyersville celebrates 150th Anniversary of town founding

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Dyersville held a parade on Friday, July 8th to celebrate the sesquicentennial of the founding of the town. The parade featured local students, former city council members, mayors, & firetrucks from Dyersville and towns in both Dubuque & Delaware counties. The celebrations also...
DYERSVILLE, IA
Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
IOWA STATE
Kids encouraged to get 60 minutes of exercise per day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Barbara Dunn Swanson a worker with Iowa State University is urging parents to get their kids outside this summer. She says kids staying inside for long periods of time can be linked to obesity and increased aggression. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children get around 60 minutes of free play time a day. Dunn Swanson says that can increase their health, and get them interested in things like nature and the outdoors. She encourages parents to find time where their kids can put down their electronic devices, and go outside. She suggest activities like a morning walk, or playing sports in the evening. Dunn Swanson also wants families to be safe while enjoying the outdoors. She says carry a first aid kit, water bottles, and bug spray.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Chances for Storms Remain

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After an evening break, another storm complex moves in with showers and storms. Overnight through Thursday morning showers and storms become likely. The strongest storms should be across southern Iowa and northern Missouri. One final round of storms is anticipated Thursday night into Friday. Quiet and drier weather is then ahead for the weekend with seasonable temperatures. Have a great night.
IOWA STATE
2nd derecho in less than a year rolls through Iowa, Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — It's official! Tuesday night's severe storm complex was a derecho. The powerful storm system comes less than a year after another strong derecho tore through the area back in December of 2021. What is a derecho?. A derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with...
IOWA STATE
Cedar Rapids woman says she lost mobility due to long-term COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the Mayo Clinic, 1 in 5 people ages 18 to 64 who were infected with COVID-19 will have a medical condition that might be due to COVID up to a year after testing positive, and it’s even worse for people 65 and older, with one out of four suffering from long-term COVID-19. “This is me on the 4th of July hanging out with friends,” said Shannon Ver Woert as she flipped through old photos.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

