Woods Coffee is celebrating their 20th anniversary this year and this summer they will enter the Everett market with their first-ever drive-thru only location. The Whatcom County based coffee company first announced plans to come to Everett last year as the anchor tenant in the Port of Everett’s Port Gardner Landing retail complex at Waterfront Place. That’s the site of the former historic Weyerhaeuser building before it was moved to Boxcar Park in July of 2016.

EVERETT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO