‘Power Book IV: Force’: Some Thrilling New Characters Will Appear in Season 2

Power Book IV: Force follows Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) as he’s learning to stand on his own following the death of his best friend and business partner, James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick). Moving to Chicago from New York has forced Tommy to rebuild his business on his own. However, he’s encountered many obstacles so far,

Now, some new players are joining Force Season 2 .

Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan in ‘Power Book IV: Force’ | Starz

‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2 is currently filming in Chicago

Though the first season just came to a close this spring, the second season of Force is currently being filmed in Chicago. This time a new showrunner and writer’s room is taking the reigns.

“Our show is now in the brilliantly capable hands of Gary Lennon, who is now our showrunner,” Sikora told TV Line . “I’m overjoyed. The fans have got to be ecstatic… Now you have the true voice of Tommy Egan back. Gary Lennon is the cultivator of that… I could not be more excited about that. However, whatever Gary comes up with — and if that’s knocking boots with Claudia — I can only promise that however twisted that is at this point, it will make sense.”

There will also be some brand new faces added to the cast.

RELATED: ‘Power’: How Joseph Sikora Really Feels About the End of the Original Series

Some thrilling new characters will appear in season 2

With filming for season 2 underway , Starz has also announced a slew of new characters. Variety is reporting that Carmela Zumbado, Miriam A. Hyman, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez, and Adrienne Walker are all joining the show as series regulars.

Zumbado is set to portray Mireya Garcia, “[a] smart, direct with a great sense of humor. She’s strong-willed, guarded, and not afraid to call you on your bad behavior. She’s also the younger sister of the most dangerous Mexican drug dealer in the city.”

Hyman will star as US Attorney Stacy Marks. “Marks is from Chicago’s South Side and first worked as a public defender before earning her way into the U.S. Attorney’s Office. She’s an independent self-starter who’s young, hungry, and ready to make a name for herself.”

Ramirez will portray Miguel Garcia, the brother of Mireya. “Miguel is a mean, violent, and domineering alpha male. He’s never been in a long-term relationship because he lives to make money but will do anything to protect the ones he loves.”

Finally, Walker will step into the ring as Shanti “Showstopper” Page. “Shanti is a prized ex-professional boxer that now runs her own gym. She is fearless and ambitious, a dangerous combination.”

Tommy could get thrown in jail in ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2

Tommy has caused such a ruckus in Chicago that the feds now have their eyes on the city. With his fury over Liliana’s (Audrey Esparza) death, he will undoubtedly draw even more attention to himself.

“I think like all things there’s going to have to be an evolution of who Tommy is, how he’s known by the law enforcement. I mean, look at like Tony Accardo and other mob guys,” Sikora told Hollywood Life . “The feds were onto these guys in the Chicago mob for so long. Even Al Capone had that eight-year run where he was infallible, and he was having dinner with judges. I think that there’s corruption at all levels, the streets, and the government, but I think that it can be an interesting mix. I think that when law enforcement, as we saw in the Power show, is on these guys’ trails, everybody doesn’t have the purest interest anyway, so that could be another fun storyline, how close they get, but it’s exciting. I think that it actually mimics life that there are consequences for everything, and it would be irresponsible storytelling if you didn’t show some of those consequences.”

Either way, we’re surely in for an explosive second season of Force .

RELATED: ‘Power’ Showrunner Addresses Theories That Ghost Faked His Death