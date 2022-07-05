ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Teen Heroically Saves 3 Teens and a Police Officer From Drowning in River

By Inside Edition Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a vehicle crashed off the I-10 boat launch and into a river, a brave Mississippi teen heroically saved four people. Authorities told WLOX13 that a vehicle with three teenage girls inside went into the Pascagoula River around 20-feet away from the shore before it started to sink. Sixteen-year-old...

Cheryl
4d ago

Amazing that he was able to save them all.. We need more ppl like him in our world. Good job.. very good thing you did for these lucky ppl and their families too. Thank you for caring. Your one of a kind..

Reply(8)
170
Steve Gabree
4d ago

Deserves more than just acknowledgement he deserves a medal forbravery.It could have been anyone of us who is readingthis. BLESS YOU 🙏

Reply(3)
118
Kelly Jackson
3d ago

What a wonderful young man. We need more news articles praising heroic actions like his. I don't think he will ever know how many people he has touched. Thank you!

Reply
77
