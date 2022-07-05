'Everything Was Normal': Uncle Of Trump-Loving Highland Park Shooting Suspect's Details Hours Before Massacre

Mega

UPDATE: 6/5/22 3:35 PM —

Bobby has been charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder, with the prosecutor promising they are just the first of "dozens of more charges."

Highland Park shooting suspect Robert "Bobby" Crimo III 's uncle broke his silence, addressing the night before his nephew allegedly pulled the trigger, killing at least six people and injuring dozens at a July 4th parade.

Paul Crimo spoke out about the terror that Bobby is accused of raining down during Monday's festivities, saying the night before the massacre was "normal" in the household, Radar has learned.

Details continue to emerge about the 21-year-old shooting suspect. Bobby lived alone in an apartment behind his parent's home.

According to his uncle, Bobby showed "no signs of violence" before the attack.

"I'm heartbroken. I’m so heartbroken. There were no signs that I saw that would make him do this. He’s a quiet kid. He’s usually on his own. He’s a lonely, quiet person. He keeps everything to himself," Paul told CNN .

He also revealed that Bobby was playing on his computer on Sunday evening, hours before the parade shooting. "Everything was as normal," Paul said trailing off.

"We are good people here, and to have this is devastating. I’m so heartbroken for all the families who lost their lives," he continued. Bobby was arrested on Monday at 6.30 PM following an 8-hour manhunt. He was located in Lake Forest, just 8 miles away from where the shooting took place.

Following his capture, RadarOnline.com has discovered chilling details about Bobby's life .

The suspect supported Donald Trump and was unemployed after losing his job at Panera Bread during the pandemic. Bobby was also a Spotify rapper , who goes by the stage name "Awake the Rapper."

He glamorized shootings and weapons in is rap videos. Bobby appeared to be popular on Spotify, with more than 16,000 listeners.

His father, Bob Sr. , is a local politician who unsuccessfully ran for mayor against Nancy Rotering . Despite his arrest, Bobby has not been charged. He is currently behind bars awaiting his first court appearance.

As RadarOnline.com reported, at least six were killed when gunshots rang out during the Highland Park parade in the suburb outside of Chicago. Footage showed the terrifying moments the parade crowd was left running for their lives.

According to law enforcement, the suspect climbed a ladder and began shooting from a rooftop before he disappeared for 8 hours. 26 additional victims were injured in the massacre, with the youngest being just 8 years old.