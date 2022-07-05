ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: Eddie Munson Actor Shares How He Prepared for Metallica Scene in Finale

By Ross Tanenbaum
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

One of the highlights of Stranger Things Season 4 is Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn. The Dungeons & Dragons and rock aficionado became a fan favorite as a new addition to the cast. In the finale of Stranger Things season 4, Eddie got his chance to shine when he shredded “Master of Puppets” by Metallica in an attempt to distract some demobats in the upside down. Quinn recently shared how he prepared for this epic scene.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things 4 ]

Eddie Munson is a fan-favorite character in season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson | Netflix

Eddie Munson is introduced in season 4 of Stranger Things as the leader of the Hellfire club, a high school club where students play D&D. The group features Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), who develops a sweet friendship with Eddie. After being with Chrissy when she is killed by Vecna, Eddie is accused of killing her and is hunted by all of Hawkins.

The Stranger Things crew teams up to help him and figure out what exactly is killing people in town. Despite being an outsider, Eddie joins the team and becomes a solid addition to the familiar crew. Unfortunately, Eddie meets his untimely demise in the finale , but he gets an incredible moment to shine when he plays a Metallica song on top of a trailer in the upside down.

Joseph Quinn explains how he prepared for the Metallica moment in the ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 finale

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yXnk3n-qNrI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

A highlight of Volume 2 of Stranger Things 4 is when Eddie begins shredding guitar and playing “Master of Puppets” by Metallica. In an interview with Screen Rant , Quinn shared how he prepared for this exciting moment. The actor says he knew how to play guitar and was actively practicing “Master of Puppets” to get it perfect for the finale.

“I’ve been playing since I was young, but I was in piano at the time and I didn’t have one. I just remember kind of thinking, ‘Okay, I need to get as familiar with this as I possibly can,’ so yeah, the next day, I started practicing and did that manically until the day we filmed. I learned to play the song or at least as much as I was gonna need to be able to play, everything but the solo. We got this amazing guy, I think his name was Aiden, who came in to do more complex stuff because yeah, it’s pretty fast, that song, so I did the best that I could and then he did all the tricky stuff. But it was great fun, these moments are so rare in an actor’s career to have something that felt this epic and brave and being able to be trusted to try and pull it off was an immense privilege, I’m very lucky.”

Eddie doesn’t play the whole song in the scene as it does play the version from the band, but props to Quinn for going the extra mile for the series.

Will Eddie return for season 5?

Unfortunately, Eddie is the latest new character who is introduced to make us love them, only for the Duffer Brothers to break our hearts by killing them. It’s unlikely that Eddie will return in Stranger Things season 5 unless it’s via flashback, but it was still amazing to watch Eddie’s journey from zero to hero.

Volume 2 of Stranger Things season 4 is streaming on Netflix.

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things 4’: Joseph Quinn Didn’t Know About Eddie’s Fate at First

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff: Everything the Duffer Brothers Have Said About the Mystery Show so Far

It’s official: The Duffer brothers are working on a Stranger Things spinoff. Earlier this year, the creators of Netflix’s supernatural series hinted they had ideas for a potential series that would expand the Stranger Things universe. Now, Netflix has confirmed that a spinoff is in the works via the Duffers’ new production company, Upside Down Pictures. The Duffer brothers have remained pretty tight-lipped about the project, but here’s what they’ve said so far.
TV SERIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: Caleb McLaughlin Doesn’t Think Jason Was ‘That Bad’

At the start of Stranger Things Season 4, Caleb McLaughlin’s character Lucas has made some new friends. Tired of being bullied, he joins the basketball team to try to get in with the jocks. His plan seems to be working, until Jason, the captain of the team, becomes convinced that the Hellfire Club is a group of Satan-worshipping murderers. Although Jason beats the crap out of Lucas, McLaughlin doesn’t see him as that bad of a guy.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gaten Matarazzo
Person
Finn Wolfhard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Stranger Things#Shredding#The Dungeons Dragons#D D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Brad Pitt Reveals the Nasty Habit He Dropped During the Pandemic — ‘I’m Just at the Age When Nothing Good Comes From It’

Brad Pitt set social media on fire recently with a shockingly deep interview and high-concept photoshoot for GQ magazine. The cover art left the 58-year-old actor nearly unrecognizable. While the Oscar winner talked about everything from loneliness and retirement, to his unique medical condition and getting conned into a treasure hunt. Pitt also revealed that he dropped a nasty habit during the pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Chris Pratt Hates Being Called ‘Chris’: Here Are the Names He Prefers

Chris Pratt is a star of several blockbuster franchises, a charming performer who is known for his sense of humor and versatility. From his breakout role as Andy Dwyer in the sitcom Parks and Recreation to the Guardians of the Galaxy series, Pratt has appeared in many high-profile projects. While Pratt is a member of the esteemed “Hollywood Chris” club, the actor has gone on the record to admit that none of his close friends refer to him by the name “Chris.”
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

134K+
Followers
107K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy