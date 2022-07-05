ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

It's OK to feel angry at the Roe v. Wade reversal. Here's how to take care of yourself in this tough time

By Megan Marples
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The US Supreme Court decision to overturn the federal right to an abortion left many feeling angry and anxious about the future. Experts shared some advice on how to process what happened and make room for...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

