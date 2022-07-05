W. Kamau Bell asks people on street about critical race theory

Fifty-three years ago, a government commission investigated civil unrest and racial inequality in America. The results from the “Kerner Report” shocked the country but mostly faded into history. The last surviving member, Fred Harris, shares why.
An image of Chris Pratt wearing a hat supporting extreme right, militia, and anti-government group ‘Three Percenters’ is circulating online. In the image, Pratt can be clearly seen sporting a blue hat with a right of white stars, the logo for ‘Three Percenters’. Much of the...
A neighbor's letter to a Native American family went viral this week, setting off a wave of fury online. A photo of the note was shared anonymously by a 19-year-old woman under the Reddit username Iniminki on Monday. Her post in the forum "F**k You Karen" has racked up over 37,000 votes and reappeared in the forum "Mildly Infuriating," where it amassed a further 50,000 votes.
EXCLUSIVE – A California school official lashed out at a "mixed-race" father and called him a "White male" after he probed the school on its equity curriculum, an administrative complaint filed with the United Poway District Wednesday said. The Californians for Equal Rights Foundation filed the complaint, which alleged...
Ben Crump says Black people in America have overcome the most dire of circumstances, and he has no doubt the community will continue to progress in the future ... no matter how concerning things appear today. The high-profile civil attorney joined "TMZ Live" Thursday to talk about the overall state...
Millions of African Americans across the United States own firearms, which appeared to be news this week to "The View" co-host Joy Behar. Now some are speaking out after she suggested that loose gun laws would rapidly change "once Black people get guns in this country." The remarks on the...
A plan to return stretch of prime Southern California beachfront real estate to the descendants of its rightful Black owners, nearly a century after the parcel was taken by the city of Manhattan Beach, is scheduled for a vote before the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
BOSTON -- The holiday weekend brought a disturbing sight to Boston on Saturday: a group of white supremacists. Wearing masks and parading through the streets of downtown Boston, the group called Patriot Front, made their presence known. There were several dozen wearing "Reclaim America" shirts but they never showed their faces. Some of the men carried police shields and flags. The group was confronted with opposition as they tried to make their way around the city. "Y'all just a bunch of cowards from out of state, ain't even your town," one man to them. "Run away cowards run away."Many in the group...
A 2020 podcast episode with Desirée Cormier Smith resurfaced after the U.S. State Department appointed her on Friday to serve as the Special Representative for Racial Justice and Equity for the department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor last week. During the podcast episode, Smith accused many white U.S. Foreign Service employees of lacking “humility” and even of being overly “protective” of the U.S.
An Oregon restaurant has been deluged with angry messages, fake reservations and even death threats, after an influential online vaccine opponent was thrown out for failing to comply with the business’s vaccine requirement.On 30 June, Naomi Wolf, once known for her feminist writings and now an opponent of Covid vaccines, shared a video on Gettr of the moments just after she was, as she put it, “assertively ushered” out of Salem, Oregon’s Epilogue Kitchen and Cocktails, a New American restaurant.In the clip, Ms Wolf acknowledges she saw the sign outside the restaurant mentioning its vaccine requirement, but compares herself...
Filmmaker Michael Moore shared his own “declaration” on Monday, July 4, calling out the Supreme Court’s recent decision that overturned Roe vs. Wade and ended federal protection for abortion rights. “I cannot in good conscience continue to receive the privileges of ‘full citizenship’ in this land when...
Why Black people are afraid of ‘crazy’ white people | Column, June 9. Columnist Jonathan Capehart explains that most Black Americans live in fear of crazy white people and then defined the crazy aspect as being those willing to do whatever it takes to preserve and enhance white majority and control. It was a good read. I would add that many white people also live in fear of crazy white people. The white supremacists and conspiracy theorists for whom all logic, reason and compassion are absent are the extremes of society and should be a concern to us all.
