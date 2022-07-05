ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

DWI Mom Had Unbelted 4-Year-Olds In Car During Virginia Crash: Police

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A 29-year-old Virginia woman had been drinking when she crashed her sedan with two unbelted 4-year-old kids inside, authorities said.

Christine Alexandra Biffar

Christine Biffar in U.S. Marine Uniform

AJ Goldbloom

hadn’t gotten far from her home before she crashed on the 12700 block of Gold Cup Trail in Manassas, where she lives, around 5 p.m. Saturday, July 3, Prince William County police said.

Officers responding to the scene found Biffar had lost control of a 2022 Dodge Challenger and drove off the road where she struck a mailbox, an electrical box, and then a parked vehicle, police said.

Biffar had apparently been driving recklessly and was intoxicated, with an open container inside the car, according to police.

Inside the car, officers noticed the two children who hadn’t been buckled, but were not injured, authorities said. Photos on Biffar's Facebook page indicate that the children are her twin sons. Additional photos show that Biffar served as a U.S. Marine.

Biffar was charged

Christine Alexandra Biffar

Prince William County PD

with two counts of felony child neglect, one count of driving while intoxicated, and other related offenses. She was arrested on a $5,000 secured bond with a pending court date.

