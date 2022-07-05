ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Hurt In Galt Shooting On Fourth Of July Night; All Expected To Survive

By CBS13 Staff
 4 days ago

GALT (CBS13) – Officers are investigating after three people were found shot in a Galt neighborhood on Fourth of July night.

Galt police say, just before 11 p.m., they started getting reports of multiple people shot along the 600 block of Myrtle Street.

At the scene, officers found three adults who had suffered gunshot wounds. Officers started first aid until medics arrived and took over. All three victims were then rushed to the hospital.

Police say the three victims all suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe there is no threat to the public as the incident appears to be isolated. Still, police have not released any suspect information at this point.

