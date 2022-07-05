ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amador County, CA

Here’s where the Electra Fire is burning in California

By Noor Adatia, Amelia Davidson
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eTm6Q_0gVPTYV000

The Electra Fire has burned more than 3,000 acres and left thousands without power , according to a Tuesday morning update from Cal Fire .

People were evacuated from the Vox Beach area — also sometimes referred to as “Box” Beach — which is a swimming basin in Amador County. The fire sparked near the intersection of Electra Road and Highway 49 along the Amador-Calaveras county line.

Electra Fire map

This live-updating map shows the starting point for the Electra Fire and satellite heat detection data for the current hot spots. Click on the legend button for more information.
Sources: U.S. Department of the Interior, IRWIN, NIFC, NASA, NOAA and Esri. Updated every 15 minutes.

The fire is about 50 miles southeast from Sacramento and 5 miles southeast of Jackson.

Over Monday night, the fire was in a canyon next to the north fork of the Mokelumne River, Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman said.

Redman and other fire officials expect that the fire will remain away from homes if it stays below the ridge on either side of the river.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Comments / 1

Related
activenorcal.com

The History of NorCal Names – How Redding Was Once Named ‘Reading’

Redding, California sits center stage in Northern California, nestled comfortably smack dab in the middle of the region. Called “the essence of California” by the San Francisco Chronicle, the town of Redding is known for its beautiful landscape and world-renown outdoor surroundings. It was just 150 years ago...
REDDING, CA
KYLD WiLD 94.9

This Is The Best Lake In California

California has many lakes scattered throughout the state but only one can be the best. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in your state is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Amador County, CA
Government
County
Amador County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Jackson, CA
kubaradio.com

Wildfire Updates Including Yuba County Rices Fire

(Yuba & Nevada County, CA) – Cal Fire has not updated the Rices Fire since yesterday morning at 7:03, at which time, it was 85% contained at 904 acres with one structure destroyed and 520 threatened. No injuries reported, and while evacuation orders, warnings and advisories remain in Nevada County, they have all been lifted in Yuba County.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electra#Cal Fire#The Electra Fire#U S Department#Noaa#Esri#California Utility Team
WEKU

New evacuations for communities near California forest fire

JACKSON, Calif. — Evacuation orders were expanded Tuesday for remote California communities near a wildfire that may have been sparked by fireworks or a barbecue on the Fourth of July in a mountainous region that's a top tourism destination. The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke out...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
The Sacramento Bee

California’s COVID-19 positivity nears a record as variants spike infections

California’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to soar, reaching levels rivaling the January Omicron surge that brought record cases to the state. The California Department of Public Health on Tuesday evening reported the statewide test positivity rate at 15%, up from 13.2% the previous week. The rate is the largest the state has seen since January, and has increased tenfold since early April as new, more transmissible variants grow.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

15K+
Followers
767
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy