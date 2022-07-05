Here’s where the Electra Fire is burning in California

The Electra Fire has burned more than 3,000 acres and left thousands without power , according to a Tuesday morning update from Cal Fire .

People were evacuated from the Vox Beach area — also sometimes referred to as “Box” Beach — which is a swimming basin in Amador County. The fire sparked near the intersection of Electra Road and Highway 49 along the Amador-Calaveras county line.

Electra Fire map This live-updating map shows the starting point for the Electra Fire and satellite heat detection data for the current hot spots. Click on the legend button for more information. iFrames are not supported on this page. Sources: U.S. Department of the Interior, IRWIN, NIFC, NASA, NOAA and Esri. Updated every 15 minutes.

The fire is about 50 miles southeast from Sacramento and 5 miles southeast of Jackson.

Over Monday night, the fire was in a canyon next to the north fork of the Mokelumne River, Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman said.

Redman and other fire officials expect that the fire will remain away from homes if it stays below the ridge on either side of the river.

