A Northampton County family is homeless after a house fire on the 4th of July. They were back at the house Thursday to inspect the damage, and to recover belongings. According to the Washington Township Fire Department, the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but we do know that it started on the front porch. It quickly tore through the entire house, only giving the Shook family minutes to escape.

