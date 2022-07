Azby-de-la-Zouch... or is it Achbee? Asby? The hardest thing so far for the French players since they arrived in England on Monday for the Women's Euro 2022 has been trying to correctly pronounce the name of the little village where they are staying for the duration of their participation in the tournament. The second part of it, "de-la-Zouch" is easy and even sounds almost French, like if it was destiny. The first part, however, is tricky!

