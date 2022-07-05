Nets adding Edmond Sumner

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent Edmond Sumner has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

The Nets’ most recent moves:

Sign TJ Warren and Edmond Sumner to one-year contracts.

The Suns’ most recent moves:

Sign Josh Okogie, Bismack Biyombo and Damion Lee to one-year contracts. Trade for Jock Landale (expiring contract)

“Now why is that?” pic.twitter.com/WFvsvu4J33 – 1:37 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Former Pacers player Edmond Sumner reportedly joining Brooklyn Nets indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar ⁦@ScottEHorner⁩ – 12:29 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets off-season so far:

– Did not offer Kyrie Irving the deal he wanted

– Kevin Durant requests trade

– Did not offer Bruce Brown a contract

– Traded 2023 FRP for Royce O’Neale

– Re-signed Claxton: 2Y/$20M

– Re-signed Mills: 2Y/$14.5M

– Signed TJ Warren

– Signed Edmond Sumner – 11:51 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Free agent Edmond Sumner has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. – 11:44 AM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Edmond Sumner sits down with @FieldhouseFiles to reflect on his last year, tearing his Achilles and missing the season, rehabbing in Indy and being two months ahead of schedule.

It’s his first interview in over a year.

https://t.co/3odvdqzi8E pic.twitter.com/V5kbEm1OhM – 3:00 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski: Sumner is fully recovered from a torn left Achilles that cost him the entire 2021-2022 season. He had been coming off his best NBA season with the Pacers prior to the injury, and now he’ll join the Nets’ backcourt rotation. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 5, 2022

Edmond Sumner: Things are finally turning the page for me in the NBA. Finally getting consistent minutes, career numbers. So excited for the season… couple weeks before training camp, body feeling amazing and I tear my Achilles on a simple one dribble rip. No way -via Twitter @EdmondSumner / May 18, 2022