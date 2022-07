Over the last few months, a lot of controversy has surrounded LIV Golf, a new golf series that is attempting to challenge the PGA Tour. LIV Golf has successfully drawn a ton of attention for the massive purses, but also for where that money comes from. The LIV Golf Series is funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. That has drawn a ton of criticism and no one had been more outspoken against LIV Golf than PGA Tour superstar Rory McIlroy.

