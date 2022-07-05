Cam Davis draws T8 finish at 2022 John Deere Classic

Kaminsky signed a one year deal with the Hawks and will join the rotation at the 4 and 5 positions according to Wojnarowski. (Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter ) Spending his last three years with the Suns, Kaminsky was a fairly productive role player when on the floor, averaging 8 points, 4 rebounds and nearly 2 assists per game. His problem has been staying healthy, as he only managed 9 games last season and 86 in the previous two seasons. However since Atlanta already has Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu on the roster, they’re not depending on him for anything more than 15-20 minutes per game, if that.

