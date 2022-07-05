ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Cam Davis draws T8 finish at 2022 John Deere Classic

 4 days ago

Cam Davis carded rounds of 68-68-65-68 en route to a final score of 15-under-par and a T8...

Pete Alonso with a four-hit day on Wednesday

Alonso hasn't homered in his last nine games and had just one hit over his previous four contests, so it was good to see him get back on track a bit here. He's still slashing an impressive .281/.358/.545 on the year with 22 home runs, and there's little doubt he'll go on a home run binge soon. His quality of contact continues to be strong and his .373 wOBA ranks in the top nine percent of baseball. A power barrage is likely on its way soon.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers

After helping the Golden State Warriors lift their fourth championship in the past eight years, Gary Payton II decided to take his talents elsewhere in free agency. The 29-year-old opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal worth $28 million. Losing Payton will be a significant blow for the Warriors, but […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Frank Kaminsky signs one year deal with the Hawks

Kaminsky signed a one year deal with the Hawks and will join the rotation at the 4 and 5 positions according to Wojnarowski. (Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter ) Spending his last three years with the Suns, Kaminsky was a fairly productive role player when on the floor, averaging 8 points, 4 rebounds and nearly 2 assists per game. His problem has been staying healthy, as he only managed 9 games last season and 86 in the previous two seasons. However since Atlanta already has Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu on the roster, they’re not depending on him for anything more than 15-20 minutes per game, if that.
NBA
Andrew Benintendi scores three times, steal base in win Wednesday

Andrew Benintendi went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, three runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Kansas City's 7-4 victory in Houston on Wednesday. Benintendi stuffed the box score on Wednesday night contributing in nearly every category against the Astros. Benintendi has seven multi-hit performances in his last nine games and is 16-for-33 (.485) in that span. He only has three homers but his slash line of .316/.387/.404 and 33 RBI make up for his lack of power. As the trade deadline grows closer, a lot of contenders should be interested in the left fielder which would only increase his fantasy value.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kevin Gausman will not make scheduled Thursday start

Kevin Gausman will not make his scheduled Thursday start in Seattle. The Blue Jays pitching coach stated it his possible that he throws a bullpen tomorrow but his ankle has not healed fast enough to plan when his next start will be. (Shi Davidi on Twitter ) Fantasy Impact:. Gausman...
MLB
Two-Start Starting Pitcher Rankings: Week 14 (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

Two-start starting pitchers can help win fantasy baseball championships. It’s an incredibly important tactic for fantasy baseball managers, especially those in weekly leagues. Even in daily leagues it’s important to be able to grab the most useful arms that can start for you twice in a week, especially if you are dealing with transaction limits. Here’s a look at our starting pitcher rankings for the week.
MLB

