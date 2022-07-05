ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Do You Know These Montana Drivers? They Deserve A Thank You

By Megan Shaul
 4 days ago
It's sad but it's true; the news typically highlights all the bad things that happen and focuses on the negative headlines. Almost every day, I drive down 7th and make a left turn onto Baxter. This is the turn by The Grandtree Hotel. And day after day, I get stuck there...

Alt 101.5

Sun Blocked! Latest Opening Ever for a Favorite Montana Road

This is probably not a year that national park personnel in Montana are going to want to remember. Recent flooding and evacuations caused a setback in tourism in Yellowstone National Park. And while things started opening again rather quickly, some vacationers had to react and change their plans to at least salvage some of their precious vacation time. And the natural trickle-down is felt in nearby communities who rely so heavily on those tourism dollars.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

What Tattoos Do Montanans Get More than Other States?

Summer is here, and that means people are showing a little more skin. For me, it's sleeveless all summer. In fact, I just cut the sleeves off of a few more of my favorite shirts. Why? Maybe because I'm a smidge redneck. Maybe it's more comfortable on hot days. Or, maybe I got 2 tickets to the gun show and want to show off my ink. I would say a good mixture of all of the above. Bottom line, the hotter it gets the more skin we see. Summer is the best time for showing off some of your tattoo art. But, what tattoos are the most popular tattoos in Montana? Skulls? Butterflies? Calvin pissing on a Ford emblem? The folks at Zippia are back at it this week, crunching the data to come up with each state's most popular tattoo.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

What is Montana’s Most Popular Ice Cream Truck Treat?

Growing up, it was one of the most recognizable sounds during summertime. I'm talking about the sound of an ice cream truck slowly making its way to your neighborhood. You could be in the middle of building the Taj Mahal of tree forts, and you would drop everything to run into the house and beg for money. "MOM! THE ICE CREAM TRUCK IS COMING! MOM! MOM! MOM!" Eventually "Mom" would kick you down some change from her purse, and off you went. You would sprint out of the door like an Olympic track and field star. Hoping that the slow-moving vehicle didn't already move on to another neighborhood. When you finally catch the truck, you are stuck trying to figure out what treat you would like. Do you try something new, or just go with what you always get?
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

This is One of the Fastest Growing Facebook Pages in Montana

If you spend a lot of time on social media and live in Montana, there's a certain Facebook page that has been getting a lot of attention. The Yellowstone National Park: Invasion of The Idiots Facebook page is one of the fastest-growing pages on Facebook in Montana. The page was first created in 2016 but has become extremely popular within the past few months. In fact, the page just surpassed 100,000 followers.
MONTANA STATE
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Traffic
Alt 101.5

Better than Beef? Beefalo Could be Coming to Montana Ranches

It's no secret that I love beef. While escalating meat prices at the consumer level have forced me to cut back on weekly steak nights, I still have a tough time passing by the butcher display case without grabbing a pack of well-marbled ribeyes, New York strips, or a pack of thick filet mignon tenderloin. As a meat lover, my attention was drawn to an article published by NPR last month that was all about Beefalo.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

Is It Legal to Turn Left on Red in Montana? No, but Also Yes

I know what you're probably thinking. "You definitely can't turn left on red in Montana." And in normal circumstances, you'd be absolutely correct. Even with a green light, it's the law in Montana for left-turning drivers to yield the right-of-way to those turning right and going straight from the other direction. But, what if I told you that it's actually legal to turn left on red, but only in certain circumstances?
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

Will Gas Prices Keep Going Down?

This is a question that has all of social media buzzing, and it's on a lot of our minds as Montana consumers feel the crunch of the "r-word." We try not to use it either; saying the r-word gives gravity to the problem. Instead, try replacing it with something innocuous, like "donut" (or whatever)
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

This Montana Restaurant is One of America’s Best Hidden Gems

Montana is full of amazing restaurants. Depending on where you are in the state, you're guaranteed to find a great place to eat. Our friend Michelle Heart in Boise, Idaho recently wrote an article about the best hidden gem restaurant in Idaho. We were curious to find out what restaurant is the best hidden gem in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

The Top 10 Worst Suggestions For Tourists To Visit In Montana.

For many, a vacation to Montana is something to dream about. Montana has many beautiful sites, including Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks. Plus, there is world-class skiing, fly fishing, and hundreds of miles of trails to be hiked. Of course, while folks visit our great state all year round, there...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

What’s the Most Popular Classic Movie in Montana?

Montana is a great state for movie lovers. If you're wondering what classic movie Montanans can't get enough of, we have the answer. Montana winters are extremely long, and watching movies is a great way to stay entertained when weather conditions force you to stay inside. There's nothing quite like cozying up by the fire on a cold winter day and watching your favorite movies.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

The Deadliest Animals in Montana NOT to Take a Selfie With

Montana is teaming with wildlife that need your respect, it is one of the reasons why we love this place. But for some "Content Creators" and tourists they feel it is a great place to capture that perfect "selfie" with some of the wildlife, please don't! We have ample wildlife in our majestic state that want nothing to do with you and your pics and we emphasize "wild" in wildlife, they are not tame, they are not pets and you are in their home.
MONTANA STATE
Traffic
Alt 101.5

GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO FALL

Spotted on Russell St in Missoula, the Ole's Conoco station is selling 87 octane for juuuuuuust under $4.90/gallon on Friday. The decrease in gas prices around Missoula will likely continue as energy stocks dip (as we covered HERE) and Montanans tighten their belts, preparing for worse economic conditions. Heading into...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Snowbowl Offers Big Fun for Your Western Montana Summer

We're finally into summer weather and that means plenty of outdoor activities for everyone in western Montana. And if you've only ever thought of Snowbowl as a place for skiing, snowboarding, and winter activities, here's your reminder that there's also plenty to do on the mountain during the summer months.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

Where is the Most Expensive “Suburb” in Montana?

Montana's 'suburbs' have to be defined a little looser than most states, but for the sake of discussion, we'll agree that Big Sky could be considered a suburb of Bozeman, Montana. Travel and Leisure compiled their annual list of the most expensive suburbs in every state and Big Sky came...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

Not From Montana? Good Luck Trying to Pronounce These Town Names

Montana has some of the most interesting town names I've ever seen. I mean, just try and say Ekalaka five times fast. All jokes aside, there truly are some hard-to-pronounce towns in the Treasure State, and some of them kind of defy the English language in their pronunciation. Every Montanan will know exactly who is and isn't from Montana based on how they pronounce these town names. Let's dive right in.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

Five Worst Places To Live In Montana in 2022

Many cities and towns in Montana have experienced rapid growth during the pandemic as a result of people from larger cities moving to the state to work remotely. However, there are many places in Montana that have remained the same, with little to no growth. Here in Bozeman, real estate...
Alt 101.5

Montana T Rex Relative’s Skeleton Heads to Big Time Auction House

With the sixth installment in the Jurassic Park/World franchise flourishing at the box office, the timing could be pretty good. Yep, dinosaurs are big stars on the big screen once again. And while we can't find any evidence that this guy ever made an appearance in any of the films, this skeleton of a lesser-known ancestor of the Tyrannosaurus rex that was discovered in Montana should fetch a superstar-status price tag on July 28. How's your check book balance looking?
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

Alt 101.5

Missoula, MT
Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

