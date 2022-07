The hunt for a three-peat is on. Not that the U.S. Women's National Team was worried about qualifying for the 2023 World Cup, but now it's official. On Thursday, the United States crushed Jamaica 5-0 in their second match of the CONCACAF W Championship, the tournament that doubles as qualifying for next year's World Cup and the 2024 Olympics. But it wasn't until Haiti beat host nation Mexico 3-0 in the nightcap that the USWNT was able to celebrate clinching yet another World Cup berth.

SOCCER ・ 23 HOURS AGO