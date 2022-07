Stefon Diggs and Trevon Diggs make up one of the top brother tandems in the NFL today. But unlike the Watts (T.J. and Derek) and Heywards (Cameron and Connor) in Pittsburgh or the Griffins (Shaquill and Shaquem) previously in Seattle, the Diggs bros don't play on the same team. In fact, they've yet to play against each other in a regular-season NFL game -- that may come in 2023 when Stefon's Buffalo Bills are slated to host Trevon's Dallas Cowboys.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO