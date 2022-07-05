Michael Jordan Chosen As Cover Star For Special Edition NBA 2K23 Games

Chet-mania has made its way to the NBA. Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in last month's NBA Draft, made his Summer League debut on Tuesday night, and it was an impressive performance, to say the least. The 20-year-old phenom, who may or may not still be growing, filled up the stat sheet to the tune of 23 points, seven boards, four assists, four threes and six blocks against the Utah Jazz. He even pulled off a spot-on Dirk Nowitzki impression for good measure. And sure, while Holmgren looked phenomenal, it's hard to get too excited about a Summer League game in July, but if you're an OKC fan, it's also not preposterous to think that the franchise's darkest days are behind it and the team's future is as bright as any other's in the Association.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO