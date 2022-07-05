ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Michael Jordan Chosen As Cover Star For Special Edition NBA 2K23 Games

By Marc Griffin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA 2K23’s mission statement is the “year of greatness,” so 2K Games has acted accordingly and selected Michael Jordan as the cover star for two special editions of this year’s basketball simulator. Today (July 5), 2K reveals they will celebrate 2023’s iteration of NBA 2K...

