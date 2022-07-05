ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

La Double J Takes Over Lake Como’s New Hospitality Gem

By Sandra Salibian
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05HzXC_0gVPPs6G00
J.J. Martin and Valentina De Santis at the new luxury retreat Passalacqua on Lake Como. Courtesy of La DoubleJ

MILAN — La Double J has brought its vibrant prints to the Lake Como, where it debuted its first interior design project.

The brand founded by journalist-turned-entrepreneur J.J. Martin took over the bar and pool area of Passalacqua, a historic estate recently turned into a luxe 24-suite retreat, which quietly opened its doors last month.

Conversely to similar, buzzy operations by other luxury players taking over hospitality facilities in strategic locations for the summer season — such as Dior’s customization of the Bagni Fiore beach club near PortofinoLa Double J’s project is permanent.

A private villa since 1787 nestled in centuries-old cypress trees and olive groves, the Passalacqua property has been restored and transformed into a five-star hotel by Valentina De Santis, whose family has experience in luxury hospitality since purchasing the Grand Hotel Tremezzo — one of the lake’s most famed hotels, back to the ‘70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PMyQX_0gVPPs6G00

As part of their tie-up, Martin and De Santis reimagined the poolside solarium and lounge area overlooking Lake Como with a joyful touch, as they jazzed up the space with La Double J’s colorful patterns, ranging from florals to a Passalacqua Fish motif.

Originally sourced from the archives of silk specialist Mantero, these prints were splashed on bamboo and rattan furniture, cushions, aprons and tabletop items. In addition, La Double J porcelain pieces and Murano glassware have been paired with new custom linen designs, while the retro, Dolce Vita-evoking umbrellas and sun beds were enhanced by the juxtaposition of solid hues and the Bright Blooms print.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pPU35_0gVPPs6G00
La Double J’s takeover of Passalacqua’s pool area. Courtesy of La DoubleJ

Many of the items developed for the hotel — including cushions, placemats and napkins — will be available for purchase exclusively at the La Double J website beginning mid-summer 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BgDwn_0gVPPs6G00
La Double J’s takeover of Passalacqua. Courtesy of La DoubleJ

As part of its outdoor area, Passalacqua also features rose and vegetable gardens, an antique orchard, a lakeside tennis court and a private dock with the hotel’s vintage boats offered to cross the lake in style. Other services include an open-air gym in the olive grove, spa treatments in the fruit garden, yoga classes available every morning at sunrise as well as movie nights under the stars.

Standing above the village of Moltrasio, the neoclassical mansion over the years hosted prominent personalities from the music, literature, art and political worlds, ranging from Napoleon Bonaparte to Winston Churchill. The villa was built by Count Andrea Lucini Passalacqua, who worked with architect Felice Soave and designer Giocondo Albertolli to establish one of the largest estates on Lake Como.

If she opted for an eccentric touch outdoors, inside De Santis enhanced the original charm of the villa, restoring frescos and keeping every room different from the others. Suites have been set within the main historic villa, the Palazz ancient stables and Casa al Lago, which is located right on the lake. The main villa includes what is billed as the largest suite on Lake Como, a 2,700-square-foot room with lavishly decorated halls, double-height vaulted ceilings and a sweeping view of the lake.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Hotel Chelsea’s Elegant Lobby Bar Pays Homage to Hotel Bars Around the World

Click here to read the full article. The historic Hotel Chelsea is quietly welcoming visitors back through its doors on West 23rd Street. After opening its Spanish-inspired restaurant El Quijote earlier this year, the revamped New York hotel is introducing another F&B concept for guests to discover. “The Chelsea’s always felt to me like a grande dame,” says property co-owner Sean MacPherson. “And it felt like the appropriate thing was to create the grande dame of lobby bars. And so we tried to honor the existing architecture and design, and build something that felt old world and classic.”More from WWDFront Row...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Idris and Sabrina Elba Launch S’able Labs Skin Care

Click here to read the full article. Idris and Sabrina Elba believe that when you treat yourself well you treat others well. That ethos forms the basis of their new project, a genderless skin care brand called S’able Labs, launching on July 12 with three products made with natural ingredients from East Africa.More from WWDBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi S’able Labs skin care is a natural progression for the duo, who wed in Morocco in 2019. The two first launched The Hub by S’able Labs, a website discussing interpersonal relationships and...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Nicole Kidman Sets the Mood for Walking Balenciaga’s Couture Runway in Backstage Video

Click here to read the full article. Nicole Kidman was among the many stars who walked at Balenciaga’s fall 2022 couture runway show. The Oscar-winning actress was tapped by Balenciaga creative director Demna to model in his second couture show for the design house. Kidman walked the runway wearing a silver, light-reflecting one shoulder gown featuring a lengthy train. She paired the gown with black opera gloves.More from WWDBalenciaga Couture Fall 2022A Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second DropBalenciaga Resort 2023 Kidman was among the many stars who walked Balenciaga’s runway. Other celebrities and models who helped unveil the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

How to Recreate Hailey Bieber’s Viral ‘Glazed Donut’ Nails

Click here to read the full article. Hailey Bieber is making waves in the beauty industry not just for her newly launched Rhode Beauty brand, but also for her now-viral “glazed donut” nails. The model debuted the nail look, which is a sheer white chrome-finished design, at May’s Met Gala and has become her go-to style of late. Bieber’s manicure has since gone viral on social media with users recreating the style.More from WWDBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi Bieber’s Met Gala manicure was created by OPI nail artist Zola Ganzorigt,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
WWD

24S Taps Nensi Dojaka for Exclusive Capsule

Click here to read the full article. OH LA LA: Online retailer 24S has tapped London-based designer Nensi Dojaka for an exclusive capsule collection launching on July 7. The 2021 LVMH Prize winner has designed 7 pieces, ranging from pleated bra tops and tights with a daring twist design at the knee, to lightweight shirts and midi dresses.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule CollectionAll the Items from the Supreme/Emilio Pucci Capsule Collection The retailer’s chief buying and marketplace officer Maud Barrionuevo lauded Dojaka’s personal vision and “poetic, never aggressive or vulgar”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022

Olivier Rousteing nailed his stint as guest couturier at Jean Paul Gaultier, capturing the sense of fun and irreverence of the founder’s rollicking shows, exalting the capabilities of the atelier, and ticking off all the reasons the founder is a national treasure in France — and a guiding light for generations of designers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022

During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Como#Antique#Interior Design#Vegetable Gardens#Olive Grove#La Double J Takes#Dior
WWD

Hands Down, These Are The 20 Best Leggings You Can Buy on Amazon

Click here to read the full article. At this point, leggings have essentially become wardrobe staples. Now considered perfectly acceptable to wear beyond the gym, they can complement many outfits and are offered in various styles built to accommodate whatever the day may hold. And the best part is you can order some truly amazing options on Amazon, which is especially exciting for Prime members who are able to get their new favorite leggings to their door in just a few days. And speaking of the retailer, Amazon Prime Day is rapidly approaching on July 12th and if last year’s major...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Eater

After a Bit of Drama, the Oldest Restaurant in San Francisco Has Finally Reopened

Fans and history buffs alike last heard from 161-year-old the Old Clam House in April 2022 when the restaurant, which was on the market for a cool $2.75 million just last year, posted signs reading “open soon” in the window. This just in, courtesy of Tablehopper: the grand old ship sails again. Under new ownership, the restaurant reopened without much fanfare thanks to the Florese family who also own Mona Lisa restaurant in North Beach.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WWD

Steve and Marjorie Harvey Take on Fendi Show at Paris Couture Week

Click here to read the full article. Steve and Marjorie Harvey made a stylish entrance while attending the Fendi show during Paris Couture Week. On Thursday, the couple walked hand-in-hand in chic ensembles for Kim Jones’ latest haute couture show in Paris. Steve Harvey wore a custom look by Alta Sartoria, which was a brown tweed suit jacket lined with silk trim with matching trousers and a brown button-down underneath. He wore brown patent shoes and sunglasses, both by Saint Laurent.More from WWDSidaction Gala Returns to Paris Couture Week After Two-Year HiatusFront Row at Fendi Couture Fall 2022Imane Ayissi Couture Fall...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Natalie Portman Suits Up in Coral Orange Blazer Minidress for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Photo-call in Rome

Natalie Portman is continuing her streak of fashion-forward outfits for her newest movie. On Thursday, the award-winning actress wore a coral skirt suit for a photo-call for her latest movie, “Thor: Love and Thunder,” at the Villa Agrippina Gran Meliá Hotel in Rome. She wore her hair in a bun with the top slightly teased, strappy silver heels by Pīferi and a coral lip to match.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
WWD

Wedding Dress From Demna’s Second Balenciaga Couture Collection Goes Viral

The final look of Balenciaga’s couture show was none other than the form of a wedding gown. On Wednesday, Demna’s highly anticipated second couture collection for the Paris-based fashion house seemed to increase the hype, with a number of A-list stars walking the runway in memorable looks and an ethereal, larger-than-life wedding dress that concluded the show. Celebrities in the show included Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The 12 Best Bath Towels on Amazon That Are Super Soft and Absorbent

Click here to read the full article. Whether or not you look forward to buying them, bath towels can transform your daily bathing ritual from an ordinary to spa-like experience. Luckily, there are tons of great towels available on Amazon that marry both function and style. Especially for Prime members, it’s easier than ever to upgrade your towels in a major way — even if you have designer-level tastes. Plenty of options also come as sets that include hand towels and wash cloths, so you can easily refresh your entire collection with just one purchase. And speaking of Amazon, Prime Day...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Bella Hadid Walks in Statement Green Puffed Gown for Balenciaga’s Couture Fashion Show in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Bella Hadid made her usual rounds at Paris Couture Week, but this time accompanied by some famous faces. On Wednesday, the model was one of the many celebrities tapped to walk in Demna’s second couture show for the Paris-based fashion house. Hadid wore a green satin strapless evening gown featuring a bow and modern puffed bustle detailing at the waist. She also wore long black gloves that almost reached her shoulders, her hair in a bun and black winged eyeliner.More from WWDViktor&Rolf Couture Fall 2022Elie Saab Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 PHOTOS: Click to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Closed, the German Clothing Label, Opens First U.S. Store

Click here to read the full article. Closed is a high-end denim and casualwear label with about 50 stores in Europe. But it has taken the German brand more than 40 years to open its first U.S. store, which debuted July 1 in Los Angeles.More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola Bag The 1,044-square-foot space is located at Platform LA, an upscale contemporary boutique shopping center concentrating on unique retail and restaurant offerings in Culver City, California. Culver City, just west of L.A., is growing into one of...
APPAREL
WWD

Dua Lipa Walks Balenciaga’s Couture Runway in One-shoulder Yellow Minidress for Fall 2022 Show

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa has hit the runway once more, this time with Balenciaga. On Wednesday, the singer was one of the many A-list celebrities tapped to walk in Demna’s second couture show for the luxury fashion house in Paris. Lipa wore a one-shoulder, bright yellow minidress that was complemented with a lengthy train on one side. Her hair was up in a bun and she wore black tights and long black gloves that almost reached her shoulders.More from WWDViktor&Rolf Couture Fall 2022Elie Saab Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Other familiar faces that walked the runway...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Athleta Reveals Locations of Two New Outlet Stores

Click here to read the full article. Athleta is growing its retail footprint.  The women’s athletic apparel and accessories brand — which is owned by Gap Inc. — revealed plans Thursday to open two new outlet locations by the end of the year as part of the brand’s promise to grow its retail fleet by 30 to 40 new stores during fiscal year 2022. The first location, a 3,100-square-foot outlet, will open this summer at the Chicago Premium Outlets, followed by a 3,300-square-foot outlet in the Leesburg Premium Outlets in Leesburg, Virginia, this fall.  More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StorePhotos...
LEESBURG, VA
WWD

The 40 Best Beauty Products on Amazon, According to Enthusiastic Customer Reviews

Click here to read the full article. Looking for an amazing gift for any woman or specifically the beauty lover in your life? Amazon is here to save the day. You can discover some incredible deals on the best beauty products that not only Amazon has to offer, but are the best — period. The retailer used to offer just a random assortment of products that made up their beauty section, but recently, they’ve become a destination for beauty brands  — and even created a luxury beauty section where you can buy certified luxe brands, all with the convenience of Prime shipping.  One...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Business

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief of Highsnobiety. Bennett comes to the fashion and culture media brand from GQ, where she was the magazine's first female head…. Get all the top news stories and alerts straight to your inbox. Sign Up Sign Up. By subscribing, I agree to the Terms...
BUSINESS
WWD

WWD

32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy