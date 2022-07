On Independence Day, another mass shooting occurred in Highland Park during a 4th of July parade. Police in Highland Park escort residentChicago Sun Times. Highland Park is a well known, influential suburb in the city of Chicago. The beautiful city is known for its trees and nature-scenery setting but after July 4th, 2022, the Fourth of July parade has left a new memory. This July 4th, Monday, 6 people have been confirmed dead and about 2 dozen have been injured after a shooting.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO