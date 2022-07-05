Outrage at Woman Paying Friend in 'Lunch and Bubbles' To Clean Her House
The friend explained in a text that she's preparing to have photos taken of her home in order to put it on the...www.newsweek.com
I wouldn't consider her to be a friend, since I would only be useful to her when she needed something. She asked. You declined citing a busy schedule with no time to help. If she pushes back, and she will, "no" is a complete sentence. Sorry, I've got too much going on right now. If so inclined, have cleaning service numbers handy for her. If you don't stand up for yourself, she will walk all over you. Politely decline with no further explanation and hang up.
