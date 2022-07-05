ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Dethrones Kylie Jenner as Youngest Woman Self-Made Billionaire

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rihanna has been named by "Forbes" as the youngest woman self-made billionaire in the U.S.—a title once bestowed upon one of the younger Jenner/Kardashian...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 159

ms sassy
4d ago

kylie Jenner is not a self made billionaire or millionaire she always has help from the family plus stealing ideas from other people she just lends her name other people do the work

Reply(13)
128
Guest
3d ago

Rihanna's wealth, Talent, AND beauty are ALLL Authentic. no inherited money!!!!! unlike plastic silicone filled kylie.

Reply(4)
127
Julie Aguero
3d ago

Rihanna is truly self made, Kylie was born into money there's a difference. Nothing wrong with coming from a family of money, but an insult to those who really are self made. Just saying.

Reply(2)
51
