Highland Park, IL

Robert E. Crimo, Jayland Walker's Different Treatment by Police Compared

By Gerrard Kaonga
 4 days ago

A debate has been sparked online following the arrest of suspected July 4 mass shooter Robert E. Crimo and the death of Jayland Walker after he was shot by police.

Crimo, who is white, was arrested without incident yesterday following an attack on a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

The shooting resulted in at least six dead and more than two dozen people injured.

On June 27, in Akron, Ohio, Jayland Walker, a Black man, was shot over 60 times following an attempted traffic stop. Police found a gun in his vehicle but at the time of the shooting he was unarmed and had exited his vehicle, after a brief chase, to flee on foot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fwdGo_0gVPLhCz00
A debate has been sparked online following the arrest of suspected July 4 mass shooter Robert E. Crimo (Left) and the death of Jayland Walker (Right) after he was shot by police.

The body-cam footage showing the events that led up to the shooting was released on Sunday.

Video footage has emerged online showing the police's interactions with both Walker and Crimo, with many viewers reflecting on their difference in race.

"Contrast this with the police killing of Jayland Walker, 25, who was shot at 90 times by Akron, Ohio, police and hit by 60 bullets after a traffic violation last week," Shannon Watts, a gun violence prevention activist, tweeted as she shared a tweet confirming Crimo had been apprehended.

"The last 24 hours they said Cops had no choice but to shoot an unarmed Jayland Walker 60X and kill him because 'he fled,'" Human Rights Lawyer Qasim Rashid tweeted.

"Now cops calmly arrested a heavily armed Bobby Crimo as he fled after killing 6 people and injuring 24 more.

"A system cannot fail those it was never meant to protect."

"Police managed to arrest armed, white, 22 year old, [suspected] mass murderer, Robert E. Crimo III without firing a single bullet," Nova Scotia, Canada, Bishop Talbert Swan tweeted.

"He [allegedly] MURDERED 6 people, yet cops didn't 'fear for their lives' and fire 90 bullets at him like they did Jayland Walker over a traffic stop. I wonder WhyTE."

"How to [allegedly] murder & be arrested ALIVE? Be. WHITE," British activist and political commentator Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu tweeted.

"ARMED Highland Park [suspected] Mass Murderer arrested ALIVE by the police—NOT EXECUTED.

"If Robert Bobby E. Crimo III was BLACK he would've been shot dead.

Black men fear for their lives because White Police want to kill them #Jayland Walker."

President Joe Biden released a statement following the parade shooting and reflected on the need for more work to be done regarding gun reform.

"Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day," Biden said on Monday in the statement.

Newsweek has contacted the Highland Park Police Department and the Akron Police Department for comment.

Comments / 313

common sense #33
4d ago

Every situation is unique, with different officers involved. From my understanding one didn't fire at the cops and the other did while being apprehended - not sure much more information is needed as to why one was taken alive and the other wasn't.

Reply(57)
106
Hatrick
3d ago

The difference is the 1st guy, Was wearing an all black full face ski mask, So it wasn't even clear to the police that he was black, He shot at police from his moving vehicle, When he was stopped finally he ran, Ignore their commands, And as far as they knew he was still armed, The 2nd guy stopped his car, Listen to police commands did not run, And laid on the ground! I admit there's a huge difference between the 2 incidents, But skin color is not it!🤔

Reply(40)
81
Br1123
4d ago

big difference. the parade shooter complied with the police instructions and the other guy didn't. follow police instructions and you don't die.

Reply(18)
73
 

