The London Locations You Can Visit as Part of Netflix's Free Walking Tour

Prince Charles's latest PR hire comes from a newspaper group Meghan Markle accused of waging a "damaging" campaign against her across five of its divisions. The Prince of Wales and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, are replacing their current spokesman, Simon Enright, with Tobyn Andreae, deputy editor of the Daily Mail, U.K. broadsheet The Sunday Times reported.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO