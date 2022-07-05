ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Logan Mwangi's father says 'it's never really going to get any easier'

By Holly Patrick
 4 days ago
Dealing with his son's death is "never going to get any easier," Logan Mwangi's father Benjamin Mwangi has said.

Logan was murdered by his mother, her boyfriend, and his step-son in July 2021.

Benjamin is campaigning for 'Logan's Law' to inform estranged parents if social services become involved with their biological child.

Logan was known to social services before he was killed.

"I don't think anyone can find the words to try an explain why any parent could treat their child in that manner," Benjamin said.

