Chicago Med season 8: next episode, cast shakeup and everything we know

By Sarabeth Pollock
 4 days ago
The action continues at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center as Chicago Med season 8 premieres in September on NBC. Once again the beloved Dick Wolf show will anchor the Wednesday night lineup of Chicago series.

As fans will recall, things were heated at the end of season 7 — literally — as a fire threatened Will and Dylan’s lives. Pamela will be forced to deal with Crockett’s decision during her surgery while Charles copes with the decision to end his relationship with his therapist.

Not surprisingly, there were some cast shakeups in the season premiere.

Here’s everything we know about Chicago Med season 8 .

Chicago Med season 8 episode guide

Keep track of Chicago Med season 8's episodes right here!

Chicago Med season 8 episode 1: "How Do You Begin to Count the Losses?"
Airdate: September 21, 2022
"In the aftermath of Halstead's apartment fire, Marcel, Choi and Archer work together to try to save the survivors; Charles and Med's new fellow, Cuevas, helps a paranoid patient; Scott makes a life-changing decision."

Next episode: "(Caught Between) The Wrecking Ball and the Butterfly"
Airdate: September 28, 2022

When is the Chicago Med season 8 release date?

Chicago Med season 8 kicks off on Wednesday, September 21, at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC. The show serves as the starting point for One Chicago Wednesdays; it will be followed by Chicago Fire at 9 pm ET/PT and Chicago P.D. at 10 pm ET/PT.

There is no release date yet for UK viewers.

See more

Who is in the Chicago Med season 8 cast?

NBC posted a list of current Chicago Med cast members as of June 2022, and they did indeed return for the season 8 premiere. However, the season finale revealed that changes were coming to the Chicago Med staff.

Variety reports that Guy Lockard and Sarah Rafferty exited the show in the season premiere, though their stories will remain open in case they want to return at a later date. Yaya DaCosta returns as April Sexton.

  • Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles
  • S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin
  • Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead
  • Brian Tee as Dr. Ethan Choi
  • Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood
  • Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel
  • Guy Lockard as Dr. Dylan Scott (left show after season 8 premiere)
  • Kristen Hager as Dr. Stevie Hammer
  • Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer
  • Sarah Rafferty as Dr. Pamela Blake (left show after season 8 premiere)
  • Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher
  • Yaya DaCosta as April Sexton (returned to the show in season premiere)

What is Chicago Med season 8 about?

While there isn’t an official synopsis for Chicago Med season 8 yet, here’s NBC’s description of the show:

" Chicago Med is the third installment of the One Chicago franchise and tracks the lives of doctors and nurses working in the E.R. of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Often intermingling with characters from Chicago P.D. and Fire , you never know which familiar face might walk into the emergency room. Life is rarely boring for Chicago physicians and One Chicago fans have become enamored with the personal lives of the Chicago Med doctors and residents.

"Boasting powerhouse performances from supervising attending physician Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and nurse Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett), the characters of the NBC series have fans hooked. Life is never predictable for the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center staff, with every episode bringing a unique set of challenges for the characters. For a city that's never short of emergencies, Chicago Med fans are eager for the series to return to NBC this fall."

Is there a trailer for Chicago Med season 8?

NBC released a trailer highlighting all three shows on Chicago Night.

How to watch Chicago Med season 8

Chicago Med season 8 airs on NBC, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock . All of the previous seasons are available to watch on Peacock. NBC is included in cable TV packages, but if you’ve cut the cord you can use services like Sling TV , Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV to access them.

If you want to watch NBC shows the day after they air you’ll have to subscribe to Peacock Premium. You can find a handy guide to the difference between Peacock and Peacock Premium here .

UK fans can catch up on all of the previous seasons on Sky Witness through your Sky TV or Now TV plan.

TVGuide.com

CBS Fall Lineup 2022: The Complete Weekly TV Schedule

After the long summer hiatus between seasons, CBS's fall TV lineup has officially launched, bringing back its beloved crime procedurals and tried-and-true comedies. But the 2022 CBS schedule might look a smidge different than years past after the network said goodbye to The United States of Al, B Positive, How We Roll, Good Sam, and Magnum P.I., making some room in its lineup for several new series.
TV & VIDEOS
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

