Miami, FL

CP Group, DRA Advisors Acquire 47-Story Office Tower in Downtown Miami

By John Nelson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — A joint venture between CP Group and DRA Advisors has purchased Miami Tower, a 47-story office tower located at 100 SE Second St. in downtown Miami. The seller is USPO Miami LLC, an entity established by Sumitomo Corp. of America, which purchased Miami Tower in 2016. The sales price...

Property Type

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Bank OZK and JVP Management have provided $97.2 million in construction financing for the development of One River, a 34-story apartment tower located at 629 SE 5th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. Keith Kurland of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing, which comprises a senior loan from Bank OZK and a mezzanine loan from JVP Management, on behalf of the developers, OKO Group and Cain International. The co-developers have also recently topped off 830 Brickell, a 55-story …
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
SHVO to Develop 250,000 SF Office Building in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — SHVO, a New York City-based development and investment firm, plans to develop a 250,000-square-foot office building in Miami Beach. The firm, along with finance partner Deutsche Finance America, recently acquired an assemblage at 1656-1680 Alton Road and 1677 West Ave. near Lincoln Road for $39.3 million. Designed by Foster + Partners, the new office building will be branded The Alton and will feature 300 feet of frontage on Alton Road, terraced outdoor rooms and large windows offering panoramic views. SHVO and Foster + Partners recently collaborated on Transamerica Pyramid Center, a luxury office redevelopment in San Francisco. The design team for The Alton also includes locally based Kobi Karp Architects. No construction timeline was disclosed.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Tortoise Properties Obtains $88.5M Loan for Apartment Development in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Tortoise Properties LLC has obtained an $88.5 million construction loan for a new multifamily development in downtown West Palm Beach. Acore Capital provided the loan to Tortoise, a privately held developer based in Palm Beach County. The unnamed property will comprise two eight-story towers located at 740 and 840 N. Dixie Highway that will be connected via a skybridge over Eucalyptus Street. The luxury apartment community will feature 264 studio, one- and two-bedroom residences, as well as 3,400 square feet of retail space and 371 parking spaces. The project team includes architect MSA Architects, general contractor Verdex Construction, landscape architect EDSA, project manager Hensel Phelps, civil engineer Keshavarz & Associates, structural engineer McNamara Salvia, general engineer WGI, property manager Castle Residential and entitlements and permitting overseer Managed Land Entitlements. No construction timeline was disclosed.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Walker & Dunlop Negotiates $92M Sale of First Apartments in Miami

MIAMI — Walker & Dunlop has negotiated the $92 million sale of First Apartments, a luxury mid-rise multifamily community located in Miami’s East Little Havana neighborhood. Still Hunter and Kaya Suarez of Walker & Dunlop represented the buyer, Lloyd Jones, in the transaction. The seller, Premium Development, delivered First Apartments in September 2021. The community was Premium’s first project in the United States. Amenities include fitness facilities, a resort-style lap pool, business center, bike storage, an outdoor courtyard and a large dog park. Units range from studios to four-bedroom apartments and span from 578 to 1,790 square feet, according to Apartments.com.
MIAMI, FL

