Helen M. Johnston

Robert Tolhurst June 18, 2022 Bob passed away unexpectedly on June 18th, 2022 due to natural causes. Bob was born October 10, 1944, in Malone, NY to Edward and Dorothy Tolhurst. He graduated in 1962 from Franklin Academy and State University of New York in 1966. After a short stint with the U.S. Government, Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army, he trained at Fort Dix and Fort Sam Houston. Bob was deployed overseas and spent 15 months in the Vietnam war zone as a medic. This was a defining period in his life. On return, Bob obtained a job with Aetna C&S in 1969 and spent thirty-eight happy years with the company, making many good friends. Bob enjoyed retirement greatly, spending much time tutoring and becoming friends with numerous foreign students, especially from the countries of China and Iran. Bob spent his adult life enjoying SU sports of all kinds, the Yankees, and Giants. He enjoyed tennis, volleyball, any water sport, remodeling old houses and furniture, gardening, and the Olympics. Bob also loved supporting his nieces and nephew by attending their sporting events. His biggest pleasure was traveling and making friends around the world.
Comments / 0