Helen M. Johnston

On June 12 American Legion Franklin County, NY held a meeting at Post 322 at St. Regis Falls, NY. It was the final county meeting, held on the 2021 Rotation. I was honored to present the American Legion award for EMT Of The Year Award, to Ann Hartson from Regis Falls Volunteer Fire Department. For her on going devotion to the Fire Department and service to the community. It should be noted that while she was at our meeting, to be presented this award, she was on call. The American Legion Franklin County Legionnaire Of the Year Award was presented to an American Legion Post 322 Member Carmen George Allen, for his out standing service to his post and the county representing the American Legion. Closing out the meeting we placed a large number of American Legion raffle tickets in a box and shock it up. The 50/50 Raffle was from $1640.total, that was collected, during sales. The winner was Roy Richards who received $840. The Raffle for the Fire Pit collected $1060.total and the winner was Margie Sherbourne.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO