Brushton, NY

Helen M. Johnston

mymalonetelegram.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSHTON – Helen M. Johnston, age 91, passed away Saturday (July 2, 2022) at the Alice Center in Malone. A time of visitation will be held Wednesday (July 6, 2022) at the Cooks Corners Wesleyan Church from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Funeral services honoring Helen’s life will commence at noon with...

www.mymalonetelegram.com

mymalonetelegram.com

Alberta Lorraine “Dolly” Williams Leonard

Alberta Lorraine “Dolly” Williams Leonard, age 92, of Malone, NY passed away Wednesday July 6, 2022, at her home. A funeral service will be held Saturday July 9, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Roger Preve officiating at Frary Funeral Home. Visitation will be held prior from 9 a.m. until the start of the service. Interment will follow the service at Morningside Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home.
MALONE, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

Shirley B. Bilow

Shirley B. Bilow, 77, of the Ponderosa Road, Chateaugay died Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at her home under the care of her loving family and Hospice of the North Country. Born on July 23, 1944 in Malone, NY, she was the daughter of Walter and Geraldine (Nielson) Hutchins. They predeceased her.
MALONE, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

Deam Michael Yaddow

BOMBAY – Dean Michael Yaddow, age 85, passed away July 4, 2022, at the Fletcher Allen Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of Susan and a proud father to Amy and a grandfather to Tyler and Bryant. Dean was born in Bombay the son to the late Grace...
BOMBAY, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

Ronald C. Durant

Potsdam – Ronald C. Durant, age 80, passed away Sunday July 3, 2022, at the Canton Potsdam Hospital where he had been in failing health. A complete obituary will appear at a later date. Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira.
POTSDAM, NY
Malone, NY
Obituaries
mymalonetelegram.com

Updates

Fusion will be at the Amvets on Friday, July 8 from 8 to 11 p.m. Public is welcome. No cover charge. A Pilgrimage Walk on July 9 will begin at St. Helen’s Church, Chasm Falls, and proceed down County Rt. 25 to Whippleville, then to River Road into Malone to Notre Dame Church. Motorists, please use extra caution on these routes between 8 a.m. and noon.
MALONE, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

EMT and Legionairre of the year award

On June 12 American Legion Franklin County, NY held a meeting at Post 322 at St. Regis Falls, NY. It was the final county meeting, held on the 2021 Rotation. I was honored to present the American Legion award for EMT Of The Year Award, to Ann Hartson from Regis Falls Volunteer Fire Department. For her on going devotion to the Fire Department and service to the community. It should be noted that while she was at our meeting, to be presented this award, she was on call. The American Legion Franklin County Legionnaire Of the Year Award was presented to an American Legion Post 322 Member Carmen George Allen, for his out standing service to his post and the county representing the American Legion. Closing out the meeting we placed a large number of American Legion raffle tickets in a box and shock it up. The 50/50 Raffle was from $1640.total, that was collected, during sales. The winner was Roy Richards who received $840. The Raffle for the Fire Pit collected $1060.total and the winner was Margie Sherbourne.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

Rupert J. Snyder

Brushton - Rupert J. Snyder age 27 passed away Saturday (July 2, 2022) as a result of a tragic tractor trailer accident. A celebration of life service is being planned. A complete obituary will appear at a later date. Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home Moira.
BRUSHTON, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

For the record

John Mintch, 45, of Brushton, was charged by state police with two counts of third-degree burglary, a felony. 7:21 a,m. Fort Covington EMS to County Route 42; 9:39 a.m. Malone to Frederick Street; 9:55 a.m. Malone to Duane Street; 11:48 a.m. Malone to Main Street; 3:53 p.m. Malone to Sixth Street; 3:55 p.m. Westville to Route 37.
BRUSHTON, NY
Dean M. Yaddow

BOMBAY – Dean M. Yaddow age 85, passed away July 4th at the Fletcher Allen Medical Center. There will be no public calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday (July 8th) at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, Ft. Covington. A complete obituary will appear at a later date. Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira.
BOMBAY, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

Robert Tolhurst

Robert Tolhurst June 18, 2022 Bob passed away unexpectedly on June 18th, 2022 due to natural causes. Bob was born October 10, 1944, in Malone, NY to Edward and Dorothy Tolhurst. He graduated in 1962 from Franklin Academy and State University of New York in 1966. After a short stint with the U.S. Government, Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army, he trained at Fort Dix and Fort Sam Houston. Bob was deployed overseas and spent 15 months in the Vietnam war zone as a medic. This was a defining period in his life. On return, Bob obtained a job with Aetna C&S in 1969 and spent thirty-eight happy years with the company, making many good friends. Bob enjoyed retirement greatly, spending much time tutoring and becoming friends with numerous foreign students, especially from the countries of China and Iran. Bob spent his adult life enjoying SU sports of all kinds, the Yankees, and Giants. He enjoyed tennis, volleyball, any water sport, remodeling old houses and furniture, gardening, and the Olympics. Bob also loved supporting his nieces and nephew by attending their sporting events. His biggest pleasure was traveling and making friends around the world.
MALONE, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

Franklin County doles out tourism dollars

MALONE — The Franklin County Legislature has approved a resolution clearing the payout of over $25,000 in 2021 awards by the Franklin County Local Development Corp. Titus Mountain Family Ski Center will see the largest grant benefit, derived from occupancy tax collection. The action was taken during the legislature’s regular monthly meeting Thursday at the Franklin County Courthouse.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

Jones helps secure funding for Chateaugay library and historical society

CHATEAUGAY — A North Country assemblyman recently visited the Chateaugay Memorial Library and Chateaugay Historical Society after securing both organizations funding for equipment and community outreach efforts. Funds secured by Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, will go toward equipment and community outreach at both the library and historical...
CHATEAUGAY, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

North Country Public Radio earns eight awards

CANTON — North Country Public Radio was honored with eight awards for its reporting in 2021, according to an announcement from the Public Media Journalists Association on June 24. The awards are spread across multiple categories, including investigative and feature reporting, digital writing, interview, use of sound, series, and...
CANTON, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

Malone’s rec park kicks off summer programs

MALONE — Summer programs returned to Malone Memorial Recreation Park on Tuesday kicking off the park’s six-week slate of free activities and events. Park Director Jennifer Hathaway said she is excited to see people in the park and is looking forward to interacting with children from the community this summer.
MALONE, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

Franklin County clears funds for day care recruitment efforts

MALONE — The county has taken steps to alleviate the shortage of day care facilities for area residents by securing $4,000 each for 10 centers, according to a resolution adopted by the Franklin County Legislature Thursday during its regular monthly meeting at the county courthouse. The goal is to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

Village trustees sign off on agreement with DOCCS for wastewater treatment project

MALONE — Village trustees voted in favor of a resolution supporting an agreement with the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision related to the village’s wastewater treatment project during a workshop on Wednesday morning. Trustees spoke with Taylor C. Bottar, a professional engineer with Barton & Loguidice,...
MALONE, NY
Obituaries
mymalonetelegram.com

Childstock returns with food, music and fun for all ages

MALONE — Malone’s premier music festival, Childstock, will return this Saturday after several years, as Foothills Arts Society has taken the reins of the event and promises a full day of music, fun, food and drink for “kids of all ages,” said Jenny Gessler, president of the Foothills Arts Society board of directors.
MALONE, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

New program expands local food availability

AdkAction is leading a new program that aims to bring locally produced food into reach for North Country residents near or below the poverty line while, according to a press release from the organization, the program prioritizes choice in the food purchased. AdkAction is a member-supported nonprofit organization whose mission...
MALONE, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

One killed in Moira crash Saturday morning

MOIRA — State police confirmed Wednesday morning that a single-vehicle crash on Route 11 during the early morning hours of Saturday resulted in a fatality. At approximately 2:29 a.m., state troopers were called to Route 11 in Moira for a report of a tractor-trailer overturned in a ditch, according to a prepared statement from the state police’s press information office.
MOIRA, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

Congressional candidate Matt Castelli endorsed by several North Country leaders

NY-21 congressional candidate Matt Castelli received the endorsements of several North Country leaders this week, including Franklin County Legislature Board Chairman Donald Dabiew, D-Bombay, according to a press release from the candidate’s office. “Just as he has throughout this campaign, Matt Castelli will keep showing up for Franklin County,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY

