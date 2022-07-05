ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things creators address rumours that spin-off series will focus on Eleven or Steve

 4 days ago
The creators of Stranger Things have shed some light on what to expect – and what not – from the show’s forthcoming spin-off.

The fourth season of the hit Netflix series came to a dramatic conclusion last week, with the final two episodes being released on Friday (1 July).

News that Matt and Ross Duffer are in the process of developing a Stranger Things spin-off has led many fans to speculate over what the new show will focus on.

Rumours that the spin-off will focus on Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) or Steve (Joe Keery) were shut down by the Duffer Brothers during a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“It’s not following… I’ve read these rumours that there’s going to be an Eleven spin-off, that there’s gonna be a Steve and Dustin spin-off or that it’s another number,” they said.

“That’s not interesting to me because we’ve done all that. We’ve spent I don’t know how many hours exploring all of that. So it’s very different.”

The writers reasserted that the new series will be “1,000 per cent different” from the flagship show.

They said that the connection between the original series and the forthcoming spin-off will not be the main characters, but the “storytelling sensibility”.

“Hopefully we find that right person to pass the baton to while we go on to do new stuff,” the Duffer Brothers said, adding they’re “really jazzed” about their spin-off idea.

While their latest comments have given fans some more information to go on, the series is still very much up in the air, with the duo saying that not even Netflix knows what they are planning yet.

The pair recently responded to Millie Bobby Brown’s criticism of the series that characters are never killed off.

Since viewers finished watching the fourth series, many have criticised a plot hole in the finale. A detail in episode seven, however, can explain the moment.

