Stranger Things: Metallica were ‘beyond psyched’ about Eddie Munson’s guitar solo

Metallica ’s “Master of Puppets” has topped the iTunes rock charts 36 years after the song was first released.

The 1986 track has seen a resurgence of interest after it featured in the new season of Netflix ’s Stranger Things .

After taking off with young fans on social media, who praised the character Eddie Munson’s “most metal” guitar solo on the series , the song began to rise up the charts around the world.

On Tuesday (5 July), Metallica posted to Instagram in support of the Netflix hit’s creators, The Duffer Brothers .

“The way the Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next-level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but have such a pivotal scene built around it,” read the post .

In the second volume of the series’ fourth season, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) plays an instrumental version of the heavy metal band’s song while fighting off demonic bats in the Upside Down.

The band – currently comprised by James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo – went on to give the scene their full-throated approval, including actor Quinn’s guitar fingering.

“We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away. It’s so well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?”

Earlier this summer, Kate Bush ’s “Running Up That Hill” reached the No 1 spot in the UK Official Singles Chart after being featured heavily in the newest season of Stranger Things . That song peaked at No 3 when it was released in 1985.

Bush, like Metallica, was grateful for the resurgence of her music. In a post shared on her website , she thanked fans for the renewed support.

“You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix,” Bush wrote.

“It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show - I love it too!”

All nine episodes of Stranger Things season four are available to stream now. You can read our reviews of volume one and volume two .