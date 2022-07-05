ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Stranger Things: Metallica were ‘beyond psyched’ about Eddie Munson’s guitar solo

By Amanda Whiting
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Q7Xf_0gVPI1WT00

Metallica ’s “Master of Puppets” has topped the iTunes rock charts 36 years after the song was first released.

The 1986 track has seen a resurgence of interest after it featured in the new season of Netflix ’s Stranger Things .

After taking off with young fans on social media, who praised the character Eddie Munson’s “most metal” guitar solo on the series , the song began to rise up the charts around the world.

On Tuesday (5 July), Metallica posted to Instagram in support of the Netflix hit’s creators, The Duffer Brothers .

“The way the Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next-level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but have such a pivotal scene built around it,” read the post .

In the second volume of the series’ fourth season, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) plays an instrumental version of the heavy metal band’s song while fighting off demonic bats in the Upside Down.

The band – currently comprised by James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo – went on to give the scene their full-throated approval, including actor Quinn’s guitar fingering.

“We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away. It’s so well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hrf2o_0gVPI1WT00

Earlier this summer, Kate Bush ’s “Running Up That Hill” reached the No 1 spot in the UK Official Singles Chart after being featured heavily in the newest season of Stranger Things . That song peaked at No 3 when it was released in 1985.

Bush, like Metallica, was grateful for the resurgence of her music. In a post shared on her website , she thanked fans for the renewed support.

“You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix,” Bush wrote.

“It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show - I love it too!”

All nine episodes of Stranger Things season four are available to stream now. You can read our reviews of volume one and volume two .

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Zendaya isn’t pregnant: debunking the wild internet rumours

One over ambitious TikToker has set the internet on fire after sharing a video claiming that Euphoria star Zendaya is pregnant with Tom Holland’s baby. The fiasco started when @ryan.roberts posted a TikTok video that showed Zendaya’s Instagram account posting a celebratory ultrasound pregnant post. ‘I love you. Halfway there @tomholland2013’ the doctored picture’s caption reads.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lars Ulrich
Person
Robert Trujillo
Person
Kirk Hammett
Person
James Hetfield
Person
Kate Bush
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Sports New Hairdo As He Arrives In Paris To Shoot New Movie Following Amber Heard Trial — Photos

Out and about! Johnny Depp was spotted in late June — almost one month after his trial against Amber Heard wrapped. The actor, 59, sported a new hairdo and looked to be in a good mood as he got off the plane. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a newsboy cap, in addition to a jacket and matching pants. Depp also had his hair in braids. BUSTED! GOFUNDME DELETES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $1M TO AMBER HEARD FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL LOSSOn Monday, June 27, it was rumored that Depp was maybe going...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does

Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Solo#Stranger Things#The Duffer Brothers
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Says She’d ‘Rather Kill a Dude’ Than Sing About How Much She Loves Him

During a recent podcast appearance, country star Carrie Underwood amusingly explained why she’d rather sing about killing her man than loving him. Fans of the country singer who know her career well will realize there aren’t many overly mushy love songs in her catalog. She leans towards the vengeful side of things when it comes to relationship-based tracks. For example, “Before He Cheats,” one of her biggest hits from 2005.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Demi Moore Revealed the Secret Romance She's Been Hiding With Celebrity Chef Boyfriend in Loving Snapshots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Demi Moore has been keeping a secret from all of her fans, but now she’s ready to reveal it to the world. The 59-year-old actress has been cooking up a hot romance with celebrity chef Daniel Humm — and now they are Instagram official! Moore gave her followers the cutest introduction to the Swiss culinary expert by teasing a shadow image of them holding hands and writing, “Visiting the palace of kings and queens…...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Chilling new details about Elvis Presley’s final moments before his shock death revealed by his stepbrother

ELVIS Presley's stepbrother has relived the King's final moments as he overdosed at his home in Graceland and suffered a heart attack. In an exclusive interview with The Sun, David E Stanley told how he was at Graceland on the day of his brother's death on August 16, 1977, in the morning, hours before Elvis was due to set off for Portland for a new tour.
MEMPHIS, TN
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Describes Growing Up With a Famous Father: ‘Very Down to Earth’

The career of Clint Eastwood has spanned decades with him starring in movies ranging from Dirty Harry to Unforgiven. He has enjoyed massive success and continues to do so. It might lead some movie stars to get the “big head” and think the world revolves around them. Apparently, this is not the case for our man Clint. One of his daughters pulled back the curtain on her father’s private life.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

735K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy