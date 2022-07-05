ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Kinzinger shares compilation of vulgar and threatening calls

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Emily Brooks
 4 days ago

( The Hill ) — Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) shared a compilation of around a dozen vulgar and threatening calls to his congressional office to highlight an increase in threats of violence in politics.

“Threats of violence over politics has increased heavily in the last few years. But the darkness has reached new lows,” Kinzinger said in a tweet accompanying the video on Tuesday. “My new interns made this compilation of recent calls they’ve received while serving in my DC office.”

“I hope you naturally die as quickly as f—— possible,” one caller said.

“Going to come protest in front of your house this weekend. We know who your family is and we’re going to get you,” another caller said. “Gonna get your wife, gonna get your kids.”

Some of the calls in the compilation did not include a direct threat, but demonstrated the kind of vulgar and angry calls that his office gets.

“You’re the biggest piece of sh– politician in the world. Why don’t you just leave and go away and shut your f—— mouth, you piece of sh–,” one caller said.

The video noted that calls and voicemails to Kinzinger’s congressional office are received by high school and college-level interns “attempting to learn about the legislative process.”

“The threats are unhinged and all too common,” Kinzinger said in another tweet from his personal account.

The Capitol Police said that its Threat Assessment Team has opened roughly 1,820 cases, including direct threats and directions of interest, since March 23, 2022.

The number of threat assessment cases that the Capitol Police have opened has increased in recent years: In 2021, there were 9,625 cases, compared to 8,613 in 2020, 6,955 in 2019, 5,206 in 2018 and 3,939 in 2017.

Kinzinger, along with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), is one of two House Republicans who sit on the Jan. 6 Select Committee. His participation in the panel, which House Republican leadership has boycotted, is the subject of intense criticism from other Republicans. Earlier this year, the Republican National Committee formally censured Kinzinger and Cheney for sitting on the Jan. 6 panel.

Tuesday is not the first time that Kinzinger, who is not seeking reelection, has publicly shared threats against his family.

Last month, Kinzinger posted a photo of a letter sent to his home addressed to his wife that warned Kinzinger would be “executed.”

“Until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can’t expect any differently,” Kinzinger said on ABC’s “This Week” at the time.

