ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson 2023 DE Target Keldric Faulk Commits to Florida State

By JP Priester
AllClemson
AllClemson
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iaHOE_0gVPHPPd00

Clemson 2023 DE target Keldric Faulk announced a commitment to Florida State on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound SI All-American candidate out of Highland Home, Alabama, is arguably one of the Top-100 players in the country and one of the top defensive end prospects in the class. He chose the Seminoles over other finalists Clemson, Auburn and Florida.

Faulk visited for the Elite Junior Day back in January, picking up an offer shortly thereafter. He was then back on campus for the big official visit weekend in June. Florida State would get more than half a dozen visits during Faulk's recruitment, including the final one.

With AJ Hoffler and David Ojiegbe having already announced verbal pledges to Clemson in the 2023 class, the Tigers are still looking to add at least one more defensive end, with Hunter Osborne, also out of Alabama, as the top target currently. No commitment date has been announced as of yet, but a decision is expected to come sometime before the start of his senior season.

The Tigers, who went 10-3 in 2021 and finished 14th in the final Associated Press Poll, are the fourth team on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022. Only reigning national champ Georgia (+200), runner-up Alabama (+200) and Ohio State (+800) are ahead of Clemson at +1000.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Opelika-Auburn News

Alabama losses commit, sees another decide on Clemson

Alabama has been on a recruiting wave in recent weeks, adding eight players to the 2023 recruiting class since June 20. But the momentum shifted a bit on Friday as Alabama’s first commit of the year changed his mind and pledged elsewhere. Elliot Washington, a four-star safety and Crimson...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
City
Highland Home, AL
NoleGameday

Former Florida State commitment makes pledge to SEC program

Recruiting dominoes are falling across the country throughout July and that doesn't apply to just rising seniors. Prospects in the 2024 class are already naming top lists or even making commitments. That's just how fast the process moves these days. On Thursday afternoon, former Florida State tight end commitment Landen...
FLORIDA STATE
AllClemson

Tiger Tracker: All Clemson Recruiting Mailbag

You've got recruiting questions and we have the answers. Welcome to All Clemson's recruiting mailbag, where we will answer your recruiting questions each week. Or we will at least attempt to do so, as recruiting is a world with many moving parts and an ever-changing landscape where circumstances can often change in a flash.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#All American#Seminoles#Tigers#Fanduel Sportsbook
FOX Carolina

Rumors swirl on Clemson’s future in the ACC

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It has been one week since news broke of Southern California and UCLA’s departure from the PAC-12 for the Big Ten and the ripples and rumors on the implications have ceased to stop. Thursday morning the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Swim Swam News tweeted...
CLEMSON, SC
Roll 'Bama Roll

Dabo’s Coaching Tree Not So Fruitful

The chance to learn from Saban, as well as compete for a national title, makes it an opportunity few coaches could refuse. After all, there are 12 [sic] former Saban assistants from Alabama who are now FBS head coaches, and that doesn’t include Brian Daboll, who is now the New York Giants head coach, or his former LSU assistant Jimbo Fisher, now head coach at Texas A&M. In all, there are 24 former Saban assistants who have held FBS head coaching jobs and 10 who have been NFL head coaches. ~ The Athletic.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
DawgsDaily

Former Georgia Head Coach Returning to Sidelines

Former Georgia Football head coach Mark Richt is beloved in the city of Athens where he now resides having retired from coaching college football. Though his love, connection, and contribution to the game of football have not subsided in the years since he's left the sideline. Richt has spent several...
ATHENS, GA
AllClemson

Tiger Pro of the Week: Spencer Strider

The 23-year-old Atlanta Braves rookie, and former Clemson Tiger, went six innings in a 4-1 victory over the Reds, improving to 4-2 and striking out 11 along the way. Strider was nearly untouchable, posting a whiff rate of 48% -- the second-highest by a Braves starting pitcher this season. He also struck out two batters in each of the first five innings of his outing to match his career-high in Ks.
CLEMSON, SC
famuathletics.com

FAMU Sports Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2022 to be Inducted September 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Patrons attending the 2022 FAMU Sports Hall of Fame Enshrinement will witness a major refresh of the festivities highlighted by a change of venue to the newly-refurbished Lee Hall Auditorium. New Hall of Fame Board Chairman Marvin Green, Jr., announced the annual event that celebrates FAMU's awesome...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Thomasville: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Thomasville, Georgia

You can walk the historic brick streets of Thomasville and take a look around downtown Thomasville, which was once called "The Winter Resort of the South." Thomasville Travel Center Bus Station can be found in Thomasville, GA. This bus station is ideal for anyone who wants to travel through or in Thomasville, GA.
THOMASVILLE, GA
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClemson brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Clemson athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/clemson

Comments / 0

Community Policy