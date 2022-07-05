ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Kinzinger shares compilation of vulgar and threatening calls

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Emily Brooks
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M5JEx_0gVPH6yJ00

( The Hill ) — Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) shared a compilation of around a dozen vulgar and threatening calls to his congressional office to highlight an increase in threats of violence in politics.

“Threats of violence over politics has increased heavily in the last few years. But the darkness has reached new lows,” Kinzinger said in a tweet accompanying the video on Tuesday. “My new interns made this compilation of recent calls they’ve received while serving in my DC office.”

“I hope you naturally die as quickly as f—— possible,” one caller said.

“Going to come protest in front of your house this weekend. We know who your family is and we’re going to get you,” another caller said. “Gonna get your wife, gonna get your kids.”

Some of the calls in the compilation did not include a direct threat, but demonstrated the kind of vulgar and angry calls that his office gets.

“You’re the biggest piece of sh– politician in the world. Why don’t you just leave and go away and shut your f—— mouth, you piece of sh–,” one caller said.

The video noted that calls and voicemails to Kinzinger’s congressional office are received by high school and college-level interns “attempting to learn about the legislative process.”

“The threats are unhinged and all too common,” Kinzinger said in another tweet from his personal account.

The Capitol Police said that its Threat Assessment Team has opened roughly 1,820 cases, including direct threats and directions of interest, since March 23, 2022.

The number of threat assessment cases that the Capitol Police have opened has increased in recent years: In 2021, there were 9,625 cases, compared to 8,613 in 2020, 6,955 in 2019, 5,206 in 2018 and 3,939 in 2017.

Kinzinger, along with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), is one of two House Republicans who sit on the Jan. 6 Select Committee. His participation in the panel, which House Republican leadership has boycotted, is the subject of intense criticism from other Republicans. Earlier this year, the Republican National Committee formally censured Kinzinger and Cheney for sitting on the Jan. 6 panel.

Tuesday is not the first time that Kinzinger, who is not seeking reelection, has publicly shared threats against his family.

Last month, Kinzinger posted a photo of a letter sent to his home addressed to his wife that warned Kinzinger would be “executed.”

“Until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can’t expect any differently,” Kinzinger said on ABC’s “This Week” at the time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The Capitol Police
Daily Mail

Putin challenges the West to try and take on Russia’s army, declaring ‘They want to beat us on the battlefield – let them try’ as he accuses the US of ‘decades of extreme aggression’

Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WJTV 12

Teen bitten by alligator in Stone County creek

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 15-year-old from Richton was recently bitten by an alligator in a Stone County creek. The Hattiesburg American reported the incident happened at a recreational spot on Red Creek on June 13. Ricky Flynt, Alligator Program coordinator for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), a four-foot alligator […]
STONE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with murder after shooting victim dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Marshal Services Task Force arrested a man who was wanted in connection to a Jackson murder case on Friday, July 8. Jackson police said Kenneth Weathers, 61, was shot multiple times outside of a convenience store on Robinson Road on June 16. He was taken to a local hospital […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman arrested in Hattiesburg forgery case

UPDATE: HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said Melanie Johnson turned herself in to authorities on Friday, July 8. She was booked into the Forrest County Jail. HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for a woman who is wanted in connection to a forgery case. Police said Melanie Johnson, 31, of Hattiesburg, has […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

JPD: Teen, father arrested for shooting 11-year-old in the back

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 15-year-old boy and his father in connection to the shooting of an 11-year-old. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the teen and his father were arrested on Wednesday, July 6. The teen, who has not been identified, was charged with aggravated assault. His father, Dashawn Davis Sr., […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested in connection to shooting outside Jackson Waffle House

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting that theft two men injured was arrested after he reportedly got into an off-duty Jackson police officer’s vehicle. Two men were shot in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Larson Street on Friday, March 4. Police said the shooting happened after […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy