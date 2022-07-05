ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

City council to discuss resolutions to approve annual engineer's report, levy and collection of assessments

By Darla A. Baker The Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
 3 days ago

During the next city council meeting to be held Wednesday, July 6 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, councilmembers have a number of agenda items including a resolution regarding the annual assessments for the Consolidated Landscaping and Lighting District and an adoption of the resolution to approve the annual engineer's report...

