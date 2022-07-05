City council to discuss resolutions to approve annual engineer's report, levy and collection of assessments

James Darrell Ferguson passed away November 6, 2021, in Klamath Falls, OR. Born July 15, 1980 in San Diego, CA to Constance Ferguson. James grew up in Ridgecrest, CA graduating from Burroughs High School. Then went on to enroll at Bakersfield College before deciding to join the Army in 2003. After the Army, James returned to California where he met his wife, Rebecca. They welcomed the first child in 2006. Being a father was the biggest joy of James’s life. James worked at Liberty Ambulance, China Lake Naval Base, Honda test track, Centennial Gardens, TransWest, and Postal Services Plus. December 2018, James and family moved to Klamath Falls. He always had a story or memory to tell whoever was listening and was never afraid to start talking to someone he didn’t know. He lived in many different parts of the country and loved traveling. He made many friends from all over. James was preceded in death by his grandfather, grandmother, some aunts and uncles. He leaves behind his mother Connie, Rebecca, his children Jesse, Taytum and daughters Samantha, Harley and Holly. A service will be held in Ridgecrest July 9, 2022 at 5pm at the American Legion.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO