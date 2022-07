PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A resignation letter was written by a Lead Victim Advocate who feels the office is not doing enough to help victims of crime. The letter was written by Vanessa Palacios who says she was with the office for almost five years. She says she looked forward to working with Schmidt when he was elected in 2020 but was ultimately disappointed in how he ran the office.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO