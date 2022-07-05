ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tommy Doyle Nears Sheffield United Loan -report

By Saul Garcia
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTommy Doyle is nearing a switch to Sheffield United on loan fo the upcoming season. The deal would be just a loan with a possible purchase option and is now customary for City, a...

bitterandblue.sbnation.com

SB Nation

Report: Sunderland complete deal for Jack Clarke

Jack Clarke was signed in 2019 to become the latest and greatest winger for Tottenham Hotspur. However, after three years of being loaned out to Championship sides, the 21-year-old Englishmen has finally moved on from Spurs to get a chance to prove himself. Originally purchased for €10 million in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Tottenham confirm season-long loan transfer for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet paving way for Japhet Tanganga exit

TOTTENHAM have announced the signing of Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan deal. The Frenchman becomes Spurs' fifth signing this summer following the acquisitions of Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison. Antonio Conte made landing the 27-year-old a priority after missing out in his pursuit of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Reading Loan In Tyrese Fornah

Welcome to Berkshire, Tyrese Fornah! The Royals have signed the 22-year-old central midfielder on loan for the season from Nottingham Forest. Although he has played higher up, he’s a better fit as a holding midfielder. This transfer seems to have come about quickly. News of it emerged on July...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Manchester United close to sealing Nikita Parris move

Manchester United are close to making a key splash in the market as they have now reached an agreement with Arsenal to sign England international Nikita Parris this summer. The Athletic have confirmed the information, claiming that apart from having reached an agreement with Arsenal for the move, the Red Devils have also attained an agreement over personal terms for the 28-year-old.
UEFA
BBC

Ronaldo to miss pre-season tour - is he the solution or the problem?

There are two schools of thought around Cristiano Ronaldo's presence at Manchester United. The first is that he was one of only two players - goalkeeper David de Gea was the other - to emerge from the last miserable season with no damage to their reputations. He scored 24 goals, including two hat-tricks, and, without him, United would have been in an even sorrier state than the one they ended up in.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Lenglet medical completed in London, loan announcement imminent

Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of completing another signing ahead of their preseason trip to Korea next week. Clement Lenglet reportedly arrived in London yesterday and spent the night at Hotspur Way, Spurs’ training ground, before completing a medical ahead of finalizing his season-long loan from Barcelona. That loan is expected to be completed and announced today.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

How Should Everton Replace Richarlison?

On the morning of July 1st, Tottenham Hotspur officially announced the signing of Richarlison on their social accounts; a post that felt like a gut punch to Evertonians everywhere. Years of reckless transfer spending, inflated wages, and little recuperation from sales meant that Everton were essentially strong-armed into selling their star man for up to £60 million in order to appease the Premier League’s profit & sustainability rules before the turn of the fiscal season on that Friday morning. With a fan favorite and crucial performer now into pastures new, the focus turns to who the Toffees can bring in to replace “O Pombo”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

OFFICIAL: Charlie McArthur joins Newcastle from Kilmarnock

Another one in the bag for Newcastle United this summer after the club made official the signing of Charlie McArthur from Scottish side Kilmarnock. It is a little over two weeks since we first wrote about this signing echoing a report by The Athletic that was headed in the right direction by the news breaking off the Magpies offices on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Jorginho wants to stay and extend his Chelsea contract

Jorginho has entered the final year of the contract he signed when joining Chelsea in 2018, and while he’s been an important member of the team ever since, amassing nearly 200 appearances, his future seems entirely unknown at this point. While his agent has always kept the return door...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Nottingham Forest Close to Securing Neco Williams Deal

Following reports last week that Nottingham Forest had overtaken Fulham as the most likely destination for Liverpool right back Neco Williams, the latest sets out the 21-year-old’s move to join the newly promoted Tricky Trees as an all but done deal. According to The Athletic, Williams could be unveiled...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Can the introduction of five substitutes kickstart Leon Bailey’s Villa career?

In hindsight, Aston Villa’s 2021 summer transfer window looks a bit cracked and blurry: The men’s side spent over £90 million on Danny Ings, Emiliano Buendía, and Leon Bailey. That recruitment drive left obvious gaps in the midfield that meant no more than two of those players appeared in the same starting line-up. The side went on to underwhelm, finishing in 14th. While Ings and Buendía have played sufficient minutes in Steven Gerrard’s side to suggest they have a future in claret and blue, it is unclear if that future will be in Villa’s best eleven next year.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

What is going on at Manchester City?

Manchester City had a fantastic start to the transfer window as Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez were signed, sealed and delivered. Add a nice Kalvin Phillis signing and City were cooking. Then, something strange started, the sale of Gabriel Jesus, the impending sale of Raheem Sterling and perhaps most curious...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Joe Gomez Reportedly Ready to Extend Liverpool Stay with New Contract

During Liverpool’s title-winning 2019-20 season, Joe Gomez played 28 league games and 43 in all competitions and established himself as Liverpool’s centre half of the future and likely long-term partner for Virgil van Dijk. Or at least that was the belief at the time. Unfortunately, the reality turned...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Captain Fantastic! How crucial will Sunderland’s Corry Evans be this season?

After arriving at the club on a free transfer last summer, it was an interesting first season at the Stadium of Light for Corry Evans. Following an impressive debut, his form rapidly declined, leaving many fearing the worst – was he another player from the Championship who would fail to live up to his billing, much like Aiden O’Brien and Conor McLaughlin before him?
SOCCER
SB Nation

Pre-season friendly against Mainz 05 in danger of being canceled

Newcastle United is, as most expected and knew was coming, getting the type of reaction and rejection that a Saudi-backed takeover brings along with it. After organizing a preseason schedule based on a training camp to be held in Austria that includes two friendlies against 1860 Munich (July 15) and Mainz 05 (July 18), supporters from the latter club have made a statement in which they beg the club to cancel the game against the Magpies altogether.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Player Analysis: What are new signing Daniel Ballard’s strengths and weaknesses?

Gary Rowett typically utilised a 5-2-1-2 shape for Millwall last year, and Ballard almost always played as the right centre-back of the three defensively. The defensive line was only screened by two midfielders due to the nature of the formation/system, therefore that was massive emphasis on the centre-backs having to plug the gaps either side of the midfield line by stepping out of their slots.
SOCCER

