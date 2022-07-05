Tommy Doyle Nears Sheffield United Loan -report

On the morning of July 1st, Tottenham Hotspur officially announced the signing of Richarlison on their social accounts; a post that felt like a gut punch to Evertonians everywhere. Years of reckless transfer spending, inflated wages, and little recuperation from sales meant that Everton were essentially strong-armed into selling their star man for up to £60 million in order to appease the Premier League’s profit & sustainability rules before the turn of the fiscal season on that Friday morning. With a fan favorite and crucial performer now into pastures new, the focus turns to who the Toffees can bring in to replace “O Pombo”.
