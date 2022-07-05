Tommy Doyle Nears Sheffield United Loan -report

There are two schools of thought around Cristiano Ronaldo's presence at Manchester United. The first is that he was one of only two players - goalkeeper David de Gea was the other - to emerge from the last miserable season with no damage to their reputations. He scored 24 goals, including two hat-tricks, and, without him, United would have been in an even sorrier state than the one they ended up in.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 HOURS AGO