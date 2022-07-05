ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Gunfire erupts during Fourth of July celebrations at Boom Island, 8 hospitalized

By Tommy Wiita
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PkIn1_0gVPDhvJ00
Tommy Wiita

Eight people were injured in shootings that erupted as fireworks were being set off at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis on Fourth of July.

A Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board spokesperson said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday, with officers arriving to find eight people suffering from gunshot wounds – several of whom are now in a critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

It's not clear at this time how many shooters were involved, nor what sparked the gunfire.

"There was no formal July 4 event or fireworks in the park or on the river at the time, but park visitors gathered on their own at Boom Island and other parks to celebrate the holiday," the spokesperson told Bring Me The News.

No arrests have been made at this time in connection with the shootings. Anyone with information should call 612-230-6550.

It marked a chaotic end to the city's Independence Day celebrations, with incidents of fireworks being fired from vehicles and being set off near buildings also reported in an area of downtown Minneapolis.

Minneapolis canceled its annual fireworks show at nearby Father Hennepin Park for the third straight year, citing construction at the park as well as staff shortages.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Shooting shatters glass at Dinkytown restaurant, no arrests

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting in Dinkytown Friday morning.The shooting happened overnight outside of Burrito Loco on 13th Avenue Southeast. One of the restaurant's windows was shattered from what appeared to be a gunshot. A witness at the scene said she heard arguing followed by gunshots.According to police, officers located evidence of gunfire at the scene, including bullet casings and damage to two apartments in the area. Investigators have spoken with witnesses in the area when gunshots were heard and are looking into surveillance video. No victims were located. No arrests have been made. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Worker trimming trees in bucket truck seriously hurt in Bloomington crash

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A worker trimming trees from a bucket truck in the Twin Cities was severely injured Wednesday when a semi truck collided with the elbow of his work vehicle. Bloomington officials say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Old Shakopee Road, near the Highway 169 intersection in the south Minneapolis suburb. Investigators say the bucket truck was parked on the sidewalk and the semi's trailer struck the the truck's working arm. The worker, a 33-year-old Minneapolis man, was seriously injured. Emergency crews brought him to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The semi's driver, a 59-year-old Belle Plaine man, was unharmed. Investigators say he showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with officers. The crash remains under investigation. 
BLOOMINGTON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Cars
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
101.3 KDWB

VIDEO: People Launch Fireworks From Their Cars At Passerby In Minneapolis

In a video, cars can be seen racing down South 2nd Street between Portland and Central Avenue in Downtown Minneapolis at about 11:30 p.m. The individuals in the cars launch fireworks out of their windows, dangerously close to multiple passerby and buildings along the road. The person recording the video, perched on a balcony overlooking the street, can be heard saying "they're shooting the people," as sparks fly from the car windows. As the car turns the corner at the end of the street, the individual recording asks if the people below are OK. Immediately after, a large boom erupts from the other end of the street as another vehicle launches fireworks from their car, sending sparks into the air.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Island Park#Independence Day#Shooting#Fireworks Show#Violent Crime#Recreation Board
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol to step up presence in Minneapolis in response to recent violent crime

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced on Thursday that the Minnesota State Patrol is significantly increasing its presence around the Twin Cities in the coming weeks.This comes in response to a recent increase in criminal activity and street racing over the weekend, DPS said. The holiday weekend was filled with chaos as people shot fireworks at buildings and people downtown and seven people were injured in a shooting at Boom Island Park.On Friday and Saturday, the state patrol will assign 20 additional troopers and aviation resources to designated areas of the Twin Cities, primarily Minneapolis....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KX News

8 hurt, some critically, in July 4 Minneapolis park shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eight people were wounded, some critically, in a shooting in a Minneapolis park during unofficial Fourth of July celebrations. Police say the shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Boom Island Park. Kaayla Laanaee says she and others were watching people light fireworks when she heard a series of gunshots. First […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Minnesota

Police report fatal shooting near downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say they're investigating a fatal shooting that happened along Nicollet Avenue and East 18th Street Tuesday evening.The shooting appears to have happened in the vicinity of the Nico Apartments building just south of Interstate 94.Minneapolis police said that a 17-year-old boy had life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.A 16-year-old was also taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. His condition is still not reported.Police say a confrontation happened in the lobby of Nico Apartments, which led to gunfire.The 17-year-old's death marks the 45th homicide in the city so far this year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WCCO News Talk 830

WATCH: Fourth of July mayhem in Minneapolis as revelers shoot fireworks from cars

During a violent Fourth of July night in Minneapolis, chaos included people in cars shooting fireworks as dangerous projectiles at passersby on city sidewalks. Video shows cars racing down S 2nd Street between Portland and Central Avenue in downtown Minneapolis, shooting fireworks. The footage has gone viral online after reports of a shooting at Boom Island Park in North Minneapolis that left eight people hospitalized.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 young adults sentenced for string of Twin Cities carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kashawn Wertman and Nautica Argue went on their crime spree over a 10-day period in January. Police arrested the 18 and 19-year-old after a chase involving a stolen vehicle.In a Hennepin County virtual sentencing, Wertman and Argue listened to victim impact statements. They talked about how the carjackings robbed them of their sense of safety.The two are responsible for carjackings and attempted carjackings throughout the metro including Minneapolis, Edina, St. Louis Park, Lakeville and several others. Both Wertman and Argue pleaded guilty to several of the charges. During Wednesday's sentencing, Wertman's attorney told the judge the defendant did not grow...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Police Investigate Apartment Shooting, Find More Than 70 Bullet Casings Outside

Brooklyn Center police say they responded to the Sonder House Apartments on 58th and North Xerxes Ave. early Wednesday for a report of multiple shots fired. Police say callers reported two groups of people shooting at each other in the parking lot just after 1 a.m. They say descriptions of the people involved and the cars they were in were given to dispatch.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 men charged after officers intercept 40 pounds of meth headed to Minnesota

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Following a year-long investigation, three men are facing drug charges in connection to 40 pounds of methamphetamine that was intercepted while on its way to the Twin Cities.Luis Alfredo Felix-Verdugo, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Ivan Trujillo-Palacios, of Apple Valley, and Axel Fuentes-Tlaseca, also of Apple Valley, are all facing four felony drug charges in Dakota County. court documents show. The charges come after the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped a carrier transporting a vehicle known to be used by Felix-Verdugo, in which officers found approximately 40 pounds of meth.Shortly after the meth was intercepted in Kansas, Trujillo-Palacios and Felix-Verdugo...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
70K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy