Public Health

Can You Still Have COVID If Your Rapid Test Is Negative?

By Genevieve Kane
 4 days ago
At-home COVID-19 tests are a convenient way to check if you are infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. They are fast, take 15 minutes for results, and don't require you to make an appointment or drive anywhere. The United States government even has a program where you can have free COVID-19 tests...

