City of Hinton Patriotic Decorating Contest winners announced

Its length is about 15 miles and very winding. Some say that’s how it got its name: Winding Gulf. The stream begins at Mitchell’s Ridge and a few miles later it butts up against Guyandotte Mountain near Hotcoal and then flows on to the mouth of Mill Branch, where it empties into the Guyandotte River at Stonecoal Junction. It drains an area of about 33 miles.

WINDING GULF, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO