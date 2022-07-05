City of Hinton Patriotic Decorating Contest winners announced
Hinton WV (Hinton News) The City of Hinton invited downtown retail businesses to participate in a 4th of July patriotic decorating contest during the recent holiday. The following businesses did an incredible job showing their red, white, and blue patriotic colors and spirit: 1st place winner- Grandma’s House 2nd place winner- New Stand Antiques 3rd place winner- Hinton Floral 4th place winner- Big-4 Drug Store Congratulations to each of the businesses who participated.
The post City of Hinton Patriotic Decorating Contest winners announced appeared first on The Hinton News .
Comments / 2