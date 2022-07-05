ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

City of Hinton Patriotic Decorating Contest winners announced

By Hinton News
Hinton News
Hinton News
 4 days ago

Hinton WV (Hinton News) The City of Hinton invited downtown retail businesses to participate in a 4th of July patriotic decorating contest during the recent holiday. The following businesses did an incredible job showing their red, white, and blue patriotic colors and spirit: 1st place winner- Grandma’s House https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQxUl_0gVPCeJL00
2nd place winner- New Stand Antiques https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ppe4g_0gVPCeJL00 3rd place winner- Hinton Floral https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tnueS_0gVPCeJL00
4th place winner- Big-4 Drug Store https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S2c4A_0gVPCeJL00 Congratulations to each of the businesses who participated.

